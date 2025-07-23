Call for urgent dementia training as cases in Northern Ireland set to double

A home care company is calling for urgent investment in dementia training as the number of people living with the condition in Northern Ireland is expected to more than double by 2040.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to Alzheimer’s Society, more than 43,000 people in Northern Ireland are projected to be living with dementia by 2040 – up from around 22,000 today.

In response, Home Instead – which operates six offices across Northern Ireland – is rolling out an updated and modernised dementia training programme for its 200-strong team of care professionals. The training, which is assured by City & Guilds, equips care professionals with the latest techniques and practical skills to support people with dementia in a compassionate, personalised way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The current focus on short, task-based care is not serving those around us living with dementia – we need to invest in consistent, relationship-led support,” said Lynn Elliott, owner of Home Instead offices in Down & Lisburn and Ards & North Down.

Lynn Elliot, owner of Home Instead offices in Down & Lisburn and Ards & North Down.

“People living with dementia need time, empathy and familiarity — not 15-minute visits from someone they’ve never met. We’re proud to offer a minimum one-hour visit, with the same care professional matched to each client. That human connection makes a real difference.”

Five years ago, the Regional Dementia Care Pathway outlined a strong vision for dementia support in Northern Ireland. However, its full implementation and funding are still to be realised.

“We fully recognise the pressures that statutory services are under,” continued Lynn. “Our concern is that people living with dementia often don’t receive the kind of time and continuity they need to truly thrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s why we’re calling for greater access to dementia training across the sector – so that everyone involved in care, from families to frontline teams, is equipped to respond with understanding and empathy.

“Consistent, relationship-based care leads to better outcomes – particularly for those living with dementia.”

Home Instead’s award-winning training focuses on understanding a person’s individual needs, recognising behaviours as communication, and adapting care to meet emotional as well as physical needs. Care professionals are supported to build skills and confidence to provide thoughtful, person-centred care.

Martin Jones MBE, CEO of Home Instead UK & International, added: “Northern Ireland faces one of the steepest increases in dementia rates across the UK. We must act now to ensure care services can meet this challenge – and that starts with training.”

Home Instead currently employs around 200 care professionals across Northern Ireland and is looking to recruit 75more in the year ahead across its six offices in the country.