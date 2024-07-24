Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents of Causeway Coast and Glens are being urged to vote for their ‘High Street Heroes’ in the annual retail awards.

And, the big question is: will Ballymoney retain its 2023 title as High Street of the Year?

Whether your High Street Hero is your favourite butcher, baker, or barista, they will all be celebrated in this showcase of the brilliant work of independent retailers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Votes can be cast across 13 different categories with shoppers and customers asked to name their favourite convenience store, deli, butcher, and off licence, among others. The retailer who receives the most votes will also be named Overall Independent Retailer of The Year.

(From Left to Right) Frank Shivers, Roam Local, Julie Ozturk, Allwyn, Cllr Ciarán McQuillan, Mayor of Causeway Coast & Glens, Glyn Roberts, Retail NI CEO, Finance Minister Caoimhe Archibald MLA, Andrew Greer, SSE Airtricity, Cllr Tanya Stirling Deputy Mayor, Causeway Coast & Glens in Coleraine. CREDIT RETAIL NI

A record 12,000 votes were cast last year to determine who was crowned Northern Ireland’s retail elite. TBallymoney was named High Street of The Year for 2023 in a tight race with Belfast’s Shankill Road and Newtownards.

Voting for this year’s Awards is now open and will close at the end of July. Go to https://retailni.com/High-Street-Heroes to cast yours.

Launching the High Street Hero Awards in Coleraine, Glyn Roberts, Retail NI Chief Executive, said: "Independent retail is the lifeblood of communities right across Northern Ireland and our annual High Street Heroes NI campaign represents the biggest celebration of our thriving local retail sector. Our awards are different - they are a public vote, with no judges and it is local consumers deciding who wins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a massive celebration of the individual businesses who are the beating heart of towns like Coleraine, and this is your opportunity to make sure your favourite local business is included.

“Whether it’s a local butcher that’s a cut above the rest, or fashion retailer with exceptional style, it’s time to vote for your favourite now.”

The hugely successful High Street Hero NI awards is a joint initiative powered by Retail NI and supported National Lottery operator Allwyn, SSE Airtricity and Roam Local NI.

Finance Minister and Causeway Coast and Glens native, Dr Caoimhe Archibald MLA, said: “Local shops and businesses are central to their communities, helping to support employment and ensuring our high streets are the bustling and vibrant places we all want to visit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would encourage everyone to vote for their High Street Hero and make sure our independent retailers are given the recognition they deserve.”

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan added: “Our local high streets and the people who operate the fantastic range of businesses in our towns and villages is of great importance to residents of the Borough.

“I would encourage you take the time to highlight and thank the people who operate these businesses in this year’s High Street Hero Awards.”

The 13 High Street Hero Award categories are as follows: Best Butcher; Best Coffee Shop; Best Convenience Store; Best Deli/Bakery; Best Fashion Retailer; Best Forecourt; Best Generalist Retailer; Best Healthcare Retailer; High Street of the Year; Best Homeware Retailer; Best Off Licence; Best independent retailer employee; Overall Independent Retailer.