Top Canadian travel agents have been exploring the Causeway Coastal Route – as guests of Tourism Ireland, Tourism NI and Fáilte Ireland.

The aim of their visit was to highlight Northern Ireland and the island of Ireland as a year-round holiday destination for Canadian holidaymakers and to showcase some of the country’s fantastic luxury and culinary experiences.

The group’s action-packed itinerary included Dunluce Castle, the Giant’s Causeway, Killeavy Castle Estate, NearyNógs Stoneground Chocolate, Hillsborough Castle and Gardens, Hinch Distillery, and Titanic Belfast. The group also visited the Guinness Storehouse, EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum, the Irish National Stud & Gardens, the Cliffs of Moher, Kilkenny Castle and Ballyknocken House, Farm & Cookery School.

Sandra Moffatt, Tourism Ireland’s Manager Canada, said: “Tourism Ireland was delighted to invite this group of Canadian travel agents to visit Northern Ireland, to experience at first-hand some of our luxury tourism offering – including our boutique hotels and luxury resorts – as well as our rich culture and heritage, and not forgetting our superb culinary experiences.

Top Canadian travel agents visiting Dunluce Castle during their recent visit to Northern Ireland with Lauren Lamonday, Tourism Ireland (back, second right); and Ken McElroy, blue badge tour guide (back, right). Pic – Tourism Ireland (no repro fee)

“Working with the travel trade is an important element of Tourism Ireland’s promotional activity in Canada, so fact-finding visits for groups like this are really important. Seeing is definitely believing and our aim is that they will be even more enthusiastic about the destination when they return home, helping to secure a greater share of their business for Northern Ireland in 2023 and beyond.”

Canada is an important market for tourism to the island of Ireland. In 2019, the country welcomed 248,000 Canadian visitors, whose visits delivered £183 million for the economy.