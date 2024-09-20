Carlingford’s Adventure Lights to Illuminate Winter with €500,000 Investment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Skypark, Carlingford, is set to transform the winter season with the launch of Adventure Lights, a unique 14-week event designed to enchant visitors and boost the local economy.

Running from October 26 to February 2, this immersive light experience brings Irish mythology to life, offering an unforgettable journey through the 'Land of Legends'.

The €500,000 investment in Adventure Lights reflects a commitment to creating a standout winter attraction for the region. As visitors traverse the illuminated path, they will be drawn into an interactive adventure that merges ancient Irish myths with engaging, family-friendly activities.

Edward Fuller, General Manager of Skypark, highlighted the significance of the event: “This event is not only a celebration of the unique heritage of Ireland, especially County Louth but also a crucial driver of local employment. By attracting thousands of visitors, we are creating new opportunities for local businesses and seasonal jobs, ensuring that the benefits are felt across the entire community.”

Edward Fuller, General Manager, Skypark

The event’s path takes visitors through themed zones including the Dolmen Adventure, Maze Adventure, Skynet Adventure, Mythology Adventure, and Extinction Adventure. These zones are brought to life through striking 2D and 3D illuminated statues, creating a magical atmosphere against the winter backdrop. As part of the adventure, participants can solve clues while learning about legendary figures from Irish folklore.

For a fresh take on exploration, visitors can experience Ireland's Ancient East maze or enjoy the Skynet Adventure—a whole new experience after dark.

Alongside the activities, Adventure Lights will feature a range of food options. From pizzas, burgers, and loaded fries to sweet treats like crepes, donuts, and toasted marshmallows, visitors will have plenty of delicious choices to enjoy during their evening.

Thomas McArdle, Managing Director of Skypark, praised the hard work of the team, saying: "The Skypark team has truly gone above and beyond in bringing our Adventure Lights event to life. In partnership with Decoled, a specialist European lighting company, whose expertise will transform Skypark into a captivating winter destination, the team on the ground has been working tirelessly around the clock. Their dedication is turning Skypark into a one-of-a-kind event that promises to captivate visitors from near and far."

As Carlingford is only one hour from Dublin and one hour from Belfast, and the Adventure Lights is expected to attract visitors from across the country, providing a much-needed boost to local tourism during the off-peak winter months. The opening hours of 4pm to 8pm and style of the event is designed for families, schools, and groups, making it a perfect outing for anyone looking to combine outdoor adventure with the allure of Irish mythology.

This event is kindly supported by Failte Ireland and Louth County Council and Louth Leader.

For tickets and more information go to skypark.ie