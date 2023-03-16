Register
Carnlough and Glenarm included in NI Seafood Trails project

The Northern Ireland Seafood Trails are back wit more trails – and Carnlough is included.

By Una Culkin
Published 16th Mar 2023, 16:16 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 16:17 GMT

The project aims to illuminate Northern Ireland’s maritime and fishing heritage and encourage greater consumption of domestically caught, and farmed, sustainable seafood.

A year after the successful launch of nine ‘harbour-hopping adventure maps’ across Northern Ireland, six new trails have been added, bringing the total to 15.

The first nine trails were launched alongside talks and workshops delivered to eight primary

A seafood adventurer using a trail map to explore the busy harbour town of Kilkeel
A seafood adventurer using a trail map to explore the busy harbour town of Kilkeel
A seafood adventurer using a trail map to explore the busy harbour town of Kilkeel

schools in Northern Ireland, where 300 pupils took part in interactive games and activities.

The new trails will take inquisitive seafood explorers to Carnlough and Glenarm, Derry/Londonderry, Bangor and Groomsport, Newcastle and Dundrum, Annalong and three towns surrounding Carlingford Lough (Greencastle, Rostrevor and Warrenpoint).

The new trail maps will be available to pick-up and follow from coastal towns and villages across Northern Ireland in late March, or can be viewed or printed online at www.niseafoodtrails.co.uk

A class of Year 6 (P7) pupils get a lesson on the diverse range of seafood from around Northern Ireland's coasts
A class of Year 6 (P7) pupils get a lesson on the diverse range of seafood from around Northern Ireland’s coasts
A class of Year 6 (P7) pupils get a lesson on the diverse range of seafood from around Northern Ireland’s coasts
Northern Ireland