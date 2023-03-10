A Carrickfergus company has been successfully filling a gap in the dog grooming market with support from Mid and East Antrim Council.

Soap Story Ltd has developed a new range of dog shampoos following participation in the council’s Business Escalator Plus programme.

Owner Simon Waring established Soap Story Ltd in 2015, which specialises in the manufacture of a range of hygiene products including bath bombs, hand cleansing gels, soap wedges, soap sponges and jelly soaps.

Being a keen pet owner, Simon could see there was a gap in the market for solid-based shampoos for dogs, in particular ones made from natural, vegan friendly ingredients and suitable for even the most sensitive off breeds. Simon and his team quickly set to work developing a solid shampoo bar to meet the needs of pet owners.

Simon Waring, owner of Soap Story Ltd and Grainne O’Neill, council’s business client manager.

The business has taken the product one-step further and is now producing a range of solid shampoo bars, which have been handmade for dogs. These products are made from all natural ingredients and, where possible sustainably sourced materials, and are 100% vegan friendly.

Commenting on the Escalator Plus programme, Simon said: “The mentoring advice and guidance has helped me take my idea from concept to product launch online. I have been assisted to enhance my online positioning and to carve out a new digital identity.

New Customers

" I have also successfully developed a targeted marketing campaign to launch our new dog shampoo product, which has enabled me to reach a wide geographical range of new customers.

"My mentor was fantastic, extremely knowledgeable and has really helped my online offering. I couldn’t rate the support highly enough and would encourage other businesses to get in touch with council to explore the expertise and support available to them.”

Congratulating Soap Story Ltd on its success, the Mayor, Alderman Noel Williams, said: “This is an excellent example of a local business using their existing skills to diversify their offering and explore new market opportunities with the development of a range of natural and sustainable dog grooming products.

"The Soap Story Ltd has worked closely with council’s business support programmes and stakeholders which I’m delighted to say has helped the business capitalise on this new expansion opportunity.”

