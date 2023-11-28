Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local man Andrew Creighton created Carrick Eats as “simple, cost effective way” for local residents to order the food they love from their favourite Carrick takeaways, straight to their door.

The idea for the app came about after Andrew realised some other well-known food ordering apps were charging high amounts of commission, or set monthly rates.

A spokesperson for Carrick Eats said: “Using the latest technology Carrick Eats has several advantages over its competitors, but the biggest is the rate at which it charges business owners to use its platform.

Carrick Eats founder Andrew Creighton (far right), Aron from Street Hawker, Mid and East Antrim Mayor Gerardine Mulvenna and Cheryl Brownlee MLA during the launch of the app.

“A local takeaway can be charged anywhere between 14-35 percent commission by Just Eat and Uber Eats, but Carrick Eats considerably undercuts this by only charging 7.5 percent commission.

"On top of this much lower commission, Carrick Eats offers local business owners no joining fees, while a competitor app can charge up to £700 to join. Included in the Carrick Eats service are local advertising, local customer competitions, a business support team, local contact and support, and a risk free trial period.

"Business owners can sign up and trial the app with their customers and if for some reason they decide it’s not for them, then they can return the terminal with no charge and no tied-in contract.

"Carrick Eats can operate alongside a business with its own app and those that are using Just Eat, Uber Eats and Deliveroo. This will allow owners to compare the service they are receiving from the various apps.”

With the number of businesses registered with the app continuing to grow, Carrick Eats is available to download on both Google Play and the App Store or customers can order online at www.carrick-eats.co.uk