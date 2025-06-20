Northern Ireland’s first community-owned greengrocers is relaunching a scheme that enables access to climate-friendly veg for all.

Carrick Greengrocers’ Friendly Food Club, which has seen great success since launching in July 2024, will run for a second year until the autumn.

The club offers members 50 percent off so they can include more fruit and vegetables grown without chemicals in their weekly shopping, without being out of pocket.

Carrick Greengrocers is a co-operative owned by its 434 members, many of them from the immediate Carrickfergus area.

Carrick Greengrocers. Photo: Helena McManus

The greengrocers raised over £34,000 through a community share offer to open the shop in July 2023, and has been trading for almost two years.

Speaking at the time of launch, one of the co-operative’s founders Lee Robb said: “We have had interest from people who are concerned about food poverty and the lack of food security in Northern Ireland. Longer term, we want to get more people involved in growing and supporting local producers, [and to] encourage more sustainable practices, or eating more seasonally.”

With food that is good for both people and the planet often coming at a higher cost than less healthy or planet-friendly alternatives, Carrick Greengrocers aims to provide high-quality local produce to the community while reducing food miles, waste and long supply chains.

The Carrickfergus pilot is part of the Bridging the Gap programme, a UK-wide initiative established to test ways to make climate and nature-friendly food accessible to all.

Carrick Greengrocers works with local growers including Chris Dobbs and Jubilee Farm, who use climate and nature-friendly growing methods.

They all want to see more small-scale fruit and veg growers across NI as part of DAERA’s Food Strategy Framework, which was launched from Carrick Greengrocers by Minister Andrew Muir in November 2024.

Beth Bell, one of the founding directors at Carrick Greengrocers, explained: “Having affordable access to nutritious, delicious, locally grown veg is a human right, and we are proud to be working with Bridging the Gap, local growers and farmers to make this happen in Carrick.”

Chris Dobbs, who owns a market garden using a chemical free, no-dig method growing method in Carrickfergus added: "As a farmer my aim is to grow crops that are rich in flavour and nutrients. Consumers are keen for a healthy and sustainable option, but unfortunately it’s not always affordable. I’m particularly excited by this project as it will allow more people to connect with healthy, local and sustainable food.”

Bridging the Gap is a partnership between Sustain, Growing Communities, the Alexandra Rose Charity, Nourish NI, Nourish Scotland and Food Sense Wales.

Hannah Gibbs, Programme Manager for Bridging the Gap said: “We are thrilled to be able to partner with Northern Ireland’s first community-owned greengrocer to explore the potential for membership models to open up access to climate-friendly food for people experiencing lower incomes. Ethical business models, which pay farmers a fair price and bring wealth back into their communities, are key to the growth of a more accessible and affordable veg that is better for the health of people and planet.”

You can join the Friendly Food Club by filling in a short form and picking up a membership card at Carrick Greengrocers shop on West Street.

