Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has approved planning permission for new office accommodation at Carrickfergus Enterprise.Agency.

The proposal is for 12 office pods with toilet facilities at the Meadowbank Road location in Trooperslane Industrial Estate.

A development management officer’s report said the proposed site is a strip of land to the rear of the existing business units on an area of green space that has a boundary with Meadowbank housing.

Two letters of objection were received by the council’s planning department highlighting concerns over potential impact on privacy and amenity; extension to an area of green space; loss of trees; potential for noise and impact on parking.

Carrickfergus Enterprise. Pic: Google

The report explained: “This proposal is for the development of 12 modular office pods with access to shared toilet facilities. The pods will be located across two separate flat-roofed structures with a height of around 2.7 metres.

"The larger structure will contain seven pods with a centrally-located toilet block. The smaller structure will house five pods.”

It stated the planned office pods would serve as “flexible workspace solutions for small businesses or start-ups that do not require large office buildings”. The proposed development will be accessed via the existing access serving Carrickfergus Enterprise.

A supporting statement, submitted by applicant Carrickfergus Enterprise, said the proposal “represents an extension of the existing facilities, which are currently operating at full capacity”.

Shared Facilities

Carrickfergus Enterprise offers on-site assistance and shared facilities for business start-ups and growing businesses.

The report stated: “Office space has consistently maintained near full occupancy over the past 20 years, demonstrating sustained and growing demand for such workspace.”

It was noted no suitable town centre locations have been found for the planned development after potential sites at West Street and the former Danske Bank premises at High Street in Carrickfergus were explored.

It is understood expressions of interest have been received from local businesses with regard to the proposed new accommodation.

The supporting statement has advised the proposal “supports significant economic regeneration in terms of job creation and business growth and responds to the growing demand for hybrid working solutions”.

Each pod has the capacity for up to four employees with the potential for more than 50 jobs and will “provide professional premises to further develop the occupant’s business”.

“There is a clear lack of provision for this type of supported workspace for start-up and grow-on businesses in the area. This proposal represents an extension of the existing business centre and is intended to operate in conjunction with the enterprise centre,” the report continued.

“Given the shortage of suitable facilities and the complementary nature of the proposal, it is considered acceptable. It will contribute positively to the local economy.

“The scale, form, and design of the proposed pods are considered to be in keeping with the character of the surrounding built environment.

“The site is situated in close proximity to several residential properties. However, due to the modest scale and intended use of the proposed office pods, it is considered unlikely that the development would generate significant noise levels.

“There is sufficient separation between the proposed units and the nearest dwellings, and the existing tree line along the site boundary is expected to provide an adequate buffer.” Additional planting and fencing are proposed.

“Overall, the potential impact of the development is considered minimal, especially when viewed in the context of existing activities within the Carrickfergus Enterprise site and the surrounding area. It is therefore considered that the proposal is unlikely to have a detrimental effect on residential amenity.

“There is no change to the level of car parking which is considered acceptable. NI Water have indicated that there is currently no available capacity for waste water treatment,” the statement said.

However, a planning condition can ensure the development is not commenced/occupied until “capacity has been provided, to prevent a pollution issue”, it was stated.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter