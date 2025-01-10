Carrickfergus community consulted on larger Lidl store
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Planning permission was approved by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council in November 2023 for a £5.5m replacement store and drive-through cafe at the location and demolition of the current premises.
This proposal was for an expansion from 1,047 to 1,499 square metres. Planned new facilities were for improved staff facilities, a pedestrian crossing and electric car charging points.
There were no objections during a previous community consultation from individuals or town centre retailers in Carrickfergus.
However, a bigger supermarket is now being planned on the site as well as the relocation of the proposed drive-through cafe. No planning application has been submitted yet to the borough council for consideration.
Interested parties were given an opportunity to view illustrated proposals and discuss plans with the project team at the in-store community consultation event last month.
Councillors were told previously by a planning consultant the German discount chain wishes to replace the outlet with a “modern, energy efficient store to improve the shopping experience” with wider aisles and a drive-through cafe.
It was also stated at the time the proposed development would “not have a significant adverse impact” on Carrickfergus town centre.
Lidl has been asked for a comment.
Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.