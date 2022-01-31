Carrickfergus launch for the Professor Brian Cox hosted Science Summer School NI

Ryobi is the headline sponsor of the initiative, which aims to inspire young people to become the next generation of scientists with a programme that mixes the best of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Maths) through a series of seminars, discussions and hands-on experiments.

The Deputy Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Matthew Armstrong; Lord Andrew Mawson OBE; Richard Mallett, Wellnorth Enterprises and representatives from the other main sponsors, Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies, Randox, Almac, Northern Regional College and IPC Mouldings, all gathered in Carrickfergus to launch the event which will take place later this year.

The Science Summer School was established in 2012 at St Paul’s Way Trust School in East London by Lord Mawson and Professor Brian Cox CBE. The project is now expanding nationally with the aim to make “the UK the best place to do science and engineering in the world”.

(L-R) David Watson, advisor for Ryobi; Lord Andrew Mawson OBE; Graham Whitehurst, chair of MEA Manufacturing Taskforce; Cllr Matthew Armstrong; Richard Mallett, Wellnorth Enterprises and Marco Emig, managing director of Ryobi.

Councillor Armstrong said: “Council’s Manufacturing Task Force are delighted to be working with a range of local businesses, schools, universities and partner organisations to bring this exciting opportunity to the borough.

“We are thrilled that this event is now going accessible to young people in Mid and East Antrim.

“Our hope is that they will be inspired to embark on a future in science and maybe even become leaders in that field.”

Marco Emig, managing director of Ryobi, said: “Ryobi are delighted to be the headline sponsor of this event. Science and the desire to learn more about how our world works, and about how we can use that information to improve how we live our lives, has never been more attractive or relevant as a subject area and a potential career path.

“We are very much looking forward to seeing the creative ideas generated from our young people.”

Lord Mawson said: “The Science Summer School initiative here in Northern Ireland will activate the curiosities of the young people who take part and hopefully inspire them to great things.

“This annual celebratory event and the allied programme of STEAM related activity throughout the year provides a vital catalyst to bring together different partners from education and enterprise. I am delighted to see so many companies have ‘signed up’ to support our first event this year.