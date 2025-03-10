A planning application has been lodged with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council for change of use of a former tanning shop at North Road, Carrickfergus, to apartments.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council has received an application from an agent on behalf of MIRRL Holdings NI Ltd for change of use and extension of a retail unit for two one-bedroom apartments and parking at Grove House, 12 North Road.

A design and access statement submitted with the application for the vacant unit says existing shop front windows and openings would be removed and replaced with brick walls and windows “retaining the character of the building and the area”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement says local estate agents have “confirmed a strong demand for apartments in the area”.

Grove House, North Road, Carrickfergus. Pic: Google Maps.

“The proposal to convert the remaining ground floor units into apartments aims to provide active street level use, prevent further area decline and address the identified need for more residential accommodation,” it noted.

The proposed units will be self-contained with separate bathrooms and kitchens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report also said: “The presence of residents on the ground floor is expected to provide passive surveillance, discouraging crime and anti-social behaviour.

“The intention for the design is to be sensitive to the character of the surroundings whilst providing modern housing to meet the current standards expected of developments.

“The proposal draws strongly on its context and the design of the apartments above and adjacent. The units have an existing access which is to be retained and reused for the proposed apartments.”

It was also stated: “There is existing established domestic use on this site. Minimum disturbance to the existing building and no external ground work required.

"The proposal will integrate into the location with no detrimental effect on the character or design of the existing or surrounding buildings.”

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter