A new amusement arcade at High Street, Carrickfergus, was granted a permit at a meeting of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Neighbourhoods and Communities Committee.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The committee was reminded the purpose of an amusement permit is to control the number of gaming machines at a premises, the prizes awarded and to prevent under 18s from accessing certain gaming machines.

Local authorities are responsible for granting and renewal of amusement permits under Betting, Gaming Lotteries and Amusements (NI) Order 1985. As part of the application process, the council must consider the “character, reputation and financial standing of the person or body applying”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors were told the applicant, Oasis Retail Services Ltd, has held amusement permits for other arcades in the borough for a “significant length of time”. They were also advised the PSNI has “no objections” to the application.

Carrickfergus town centre. Pic: Local Democracy Reporting Service

Separately, at the meeting, a pavement cafe licence was approved for a premises at 2 North Street, also in Carrick town centre.

The local authority is responsible for issuing these licences under the Licensing of Pavement Cafes Act 2014. The licence enables the business to place tables and chairs outside the premises for use by customers.

The application was granted following consultation with the Department for Infrastructure Roads. A site visit was carried out by a council officer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors heard that the premises had been issued with a pavement cafe licence in 2016, without any issues, when the business was under different ownership.

A stationary street trading licence was approved at the meeting for a mobile food outlet. The application was for a vacant pitch at Meadowbank Road in Carrickfergus.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter