Carrickfergus restaurant’s community support during Covid recognised at awards

Castello Italia was named as the Ulster ‘Takeaway Restaurant of the Year 2022’ in the recent YesChef Takeaway Awards 2022 as well as being highly commended in the Ulster ‘Pizza of the Year 2022’ category.

Hosted by YesChef Ireland, the annual awards are designed to celebrate the stars of sector and as programme director Nicci Smith explains, there have been lots of stars during the pandemic.

“We held our first Takeaway Awards in 2019 and little did we know what lay ahead for us all and the challenges that would face the industry. Food is not just a necessity it is a joy, a pleasure in life, a sensory experience, something that lifts us at the end of a tough week!

Pictured, from left to right, are: Jetmire Cufaj, chef; Melisa Kukaj, manager; Sameda Mustali, manager; Meridian Ramaj, chef; Jonida Cufaj, owner, from Castello Italia and award sponsor Patrick Dowling from AIB Merchant Services.

“Owners and staff in takeaways across the country were on the frontline with a smile on their faces and a willingness to go the extra mile.

“Restaurants pivoted to deliver takeaway food and throughout it all quality improved and standards were raised. And I don’t say that lightly, each and every business was independently assessed, and the standards were superb. I need to point out that researchers also found the level of service to be superb.”

Commenting on the recognition, Artur Cufaj, owner of Castello Italia, which is based in Scotch Quarter area of Carrickfergus, said: “We are thrilled to have been named Ulster Takeaway Restaurant of the Year 2022.

“When the pandemic hit, like lots of businesses we had to alter our offering to continue to serve our customers. We quickly re-calibrated and started providing a takeaway service, which proved to be phenomenally popular.

“As Covid restrictions eased, we recognised lots of individuals were still apprehensive about social interactions, so we maintained our takeaway offering to cater for our loyal customer base.”

Mr Cufaj continued: “As a business, we have previously won YesChef Best Italian Restaurant awards, but being so new to the takeaway scene and achieving this success is an indication that our approach has been right.

“We have applied our restaurant standards to our takeaway offering and customers recognise and appreciate this.”