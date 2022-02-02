Carrickfergus town centre Story Cafe sends customers laughing all the way home

Members of the public can drop in to the Civic Centre and order a moment from this menu packed with local ‘dishes’, pieces of history, mystery and suspense, served well-done or rare and all with a side order of craic.

There may not be any food on this menu but there is plenty to savour in this fun-fuelled feast of comedy, circus and chaos.

Hosted by Mid and East Antrim Council, the interactive experience continues until Saturday (February 5) at the following times: Wed – Fri : 11am – 1pm and 2.30pm – 4.30pm; and on Saturday, 1:30pm – 4:30pm.

Councillor Noel Williams joining in the fun at the Story Cafe.

Alliance Councillor, Noel Williams, whoe visited the Antrim Street cafe, said he is delighted by the return of the Big Telly Company with several new creative shop projects.

Mr Williams said: “The Big Telly Company has been bringing arts activities with proven social and economic benefit to Mid and East Antrim for many years. The activities are great fun and have the added bonus of getting people out and about on our high streets.

“Funded by the council, the Civic Centre in Carrickfergus is hosting an interactive experience called The Story Café, whilst Larne will host The Living Map, an experience which explores a giant walk through map of the world.

“It can be easy to spend a cold February shut up at home, but these community activities offer a fun alternative for all the family. I urge everyone to come along.”

The Living Map will be taking place at 20 Main Street, Larne from Tuesday, February 8, to Saturday, February 12, at the following times: Tues: 2.30pm – 4.30pm; Wed – Sat: 11am – 1pm and 2.30pm – 4.30pm.