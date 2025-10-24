Carryduff entrepreneur impresses judges to win ‘Ultimate Pitch’

A Carryduff entrepreneur has come out on top in the Lisburn and Castlereagh heat of Go Succeed: The Ultimate Pitch, after impressing judges with her idea for a business to build soft skills among tech leaders operating in an increasingly AI-driven world.

Katie Willoughby has designed ProTech to appeal to large tech companies, addressing a gap in the Northern Ireland marketplace.

She secured £1,000 investment for her business, and a place in the regional Ultimate Pitch Final next month where she’ll be in with the chance of an additional £5,000.

The competition is organised by the government-backed enterprise support service Go Succeed.

Katie said ProTech solved a growing gap in soft skills among tech professionals that can impact performance, promotion, leadership and innovation.

The company would deliver workshops that develop critical human skills in a tech context, helping individuals and organisations be more successful, retain talent and stay competitive.

She was among nine entrepreneurs to pitch at the local Ultimate Pitch heat at Lagan Valley Island, with others including Paula Clarke who won the local Inclusive Entrepreneurship Award for her business Teal Visual which provides sign language interpretation and caption services for the arts and media industry.

Participants each presented a three-minute pitch to a panel of judges that included Melanie Coey of M Squared Accountancy; Martina Crawford, Lisburn Enterprise Organisation; and Jeb Berkeley, South Eastern Regional College.

Councillor Claire Kemp, Regeneration & Growth Chair at the council, said: “The Ultimate Pitch has showcased the entrepreneurial spirit that helps make Lisburn and Castlereagh a vibrant place to do business.

"Each finalist delivered an inspiring and innovative pitch, so very well done to all involved.

“We’re delighted to support Katie as she moves on to the regional final, and we wish her and all those entrepreneurs that participated every future success.”

Heat winners from each of Northern Ireland’s 11 councils will progress to The Ultimate Pitch regional final in Seamus Heaney HomePlace in Bellaghy on November 19.

The overall winner at the regional final will receive the Go Succeed Ultimate Pitch Award, £5,000 investment, and a prize package including a photography session supplied by Brian Thompson Photography, podcast recording session supplied by Attention X Studio NI, membership of Toastmasters, and a media training session supplied by LK Communications.

Winners of sub-categories at the regional final, which include the Go Succeed Impact Award for the best social enterprise, the Go Succeed Inclusive Entrepreneurship Award, and the Go Succeed Rising Star Award for the most inspiring 16–25-year-old entrepreneur, will also receive £1,500 towards their business idea.

Meanwhile, members of the public will have the opportunity to vote for their favourite regional finalist to win the People’s Choice Award, sponsored by Ardmore Group, with the winner also receiving a £1,500 cash prize.

Go Succeed is funded by the UK Government and delivered by Northern Ireland’s 11 councils.

The service supports entrepreneurs, new starts and existing businesses with easy-to-access advice and support – including mentoring, masterclasses, peer networks, access to grant funding and business planning – at every stage of their growth journey.