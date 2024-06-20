Cars and coffee event raises more than £2000 for Kindness of Strangers charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dungannon-based Mallaghan, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of airport ground support equipment, has raised an impressive £2,310 for local charity, Kindness of Strangers following its annual Cars & Coffee event.

The fundraiser saw Mallaghan welcome both staff and members of the local community to its Dungannon headquarters, where they enjoyed a unique display of over 100 vintage cars.

Nigel Boyd, Social Committee Member at Mallaghan said: “Following the success of last year’s Cars & Coffee event, we were thrilled to once again welcome our colleagues and members of the local community to what was a very enjoyable day for all.

“Supporting local charitable causes is important to us at Mallaghan, and it is wonderful to have raised over £2,000 for Kindness of Strangers.

Mallaghan staff presenting a cheque for £2,310 to local charity, Kindness of Strangers following its annual Cars & Coffee event. Credit: Submitted

“I would like to thank all those who donated so generously, along with everyone who worked hard to make our Coffee & Cars event such a memorable occasion - we’re already looking forward to setting a date for next year!”

Kindness of Strangers supports vulnerable families and individuals by providing them with affordable clothing and other essential products.

Jacqueline Williamson at Kindness of Strangers, said: “We are hugely grateful to Mallaghan for organising its Cars & Coffee event which attracted an excellent turnout and raised an impressive £2,310 for our charity.

The money was raised from Mallaghan's Cars and Coffee event. Credit: Submitted

"The donations will go a long way towards allowing us to continue our mission of helping those in our local community who need it most.”