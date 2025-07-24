Castlerock's Chocolate Manor named by Tripadvisor as one of top 10 things to do WORLDWIDE
The Chocolate Manor, located at 3 Main Street in the village, shared the news on social media on July 23.
The highly acclaimed business, which is owned by entrepreneur Geri Martin, began from modest beginnings in a home kitchen to working with 5 star restaurants and some of the biggest names in commercial life. They have even had several commissions for members of the Royal Family.
Tripadvisor is the world's largest travel guidance platform, helping people plan and book trips.
It provides a platform for users to discover, compare, and book accommodations, restaurants, tours, attractions, and flights, relying heavily on user-generated reviews and opinions.
The Chocolate Manor has received a 100% set of five star reviews on Tripadvisor.
As well as producing chocolates for customers and corporate clients, Chocolate Manor also runs chocolate making experiences on their premises.
