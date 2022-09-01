Caterpillar Larne: 80 jobs to go due to ‘decreased demand’ for generator sets
Over 80 jobs are set to be axed at Caterpillar’s Larne plant following a downturn in demand for one its products.
In a statement issued this afternoon (Thursday), the US manufacturing giant said it will be consulting with employees’ representatives on the proposals.
A spokesperson for Caterpillar said: “Caterpillar’s Larne, Northern Ireland facility primarily focuses on manufacturing Large Electric Power Solutions. The facility also produces a limited number of FG Wilson electric generator sets. Due to decreased demand for the UK-made offering of these generator sets, Caterpillar is contemplating discontinuing the manufacture of this product offering in Larne.
“If finalised, the decision would result in approximately 83 job reductions in Larne.
“This contemplation does not reflect on the dedicated efforts of our employees, and we recognise this represents difficult news. We will consult on the intended actions with the appropriate representative groups. During the consultation process, the company will try to identify options, including redeployment, to minimise redundancies. The company also intends to offer severance packages and outplacement services to impacted employees.”
The company, which has a workforce of nearly 900 in Northern Ireland, added it will continue to operate two sites in the province.
The Larne team designs and manufactures power solutions for key business sectors including data centres, construction, mining, healthcare, utility and other industries. The Springvale facility, Belfast, produces major component subassemblies including axles and transmissions for articulated trucks as well as other oil and gas applications.