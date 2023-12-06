Cattle mart extension is sound £1m investment

​THE farming community in Rathfriland and beyond can be really proud of themselves, as they have funded a £1m state-of-the-art extension to their existing cattle mart – a spectacular facility which will be officially opened next Friday, December 15.

​A carol service will take place tomorrow (Friday, December 8) in the new building (see side panel), and it is hoped that many residents from the wider Rathfriland area will come along for what should proved to be be heart-warming evening from 7.30pm.

The official opening of the new facility on December 15 will coincide with the annual Christmas show and sale of dropped calves.

Light refreshments will be available during the sale.

Manager of Rathfriland Farmers’ Cooperative Society Ltd., Jim McCrum MBE commented: "The mart extension has been several years in the planning and has been eagerly awaited by the farming community and was delayed by three years due to the Covid pandemic.

"The building, costing in the region of £1m, was paid for entirely from profit after taxation from mart sales, with no grants or overdrafts required.

"The new building means we will be able to accommodate twice the current cattle numbers.

"Both rings will be operating at the same time, which will help keep the day of sale moving quickly.

"The new mart will accommodate the sale of dropped calves and wee lumps, while the current ring will exhibit the rest of the stock.

"The two rings will operate each Friday from 11am sharp.

“The day-by-day management of the mart will remain the same, with all stock being paid for on the day off sale i.e., when the hammer falls the cheques are printed.

"The new mart is going to be state of the art, with a one-way system for traffic and for livestock, and minimal contact between cattle and farmers.

“We will also have a new slurry tanks. The old mart will remain in use as well.