James Kilgore of Danske Bank has been elected as the new President of Causeway Chamber at the Annual General Meeting held on September 14.

At the Causeway Chamber of Commerce AGM, the out-going President Ann-Marie McGoldrick is pictured placing the chain of office on the new Chamber President James Kilgore. Credit Ciaran Clancy

Steve Frazer of City of Derry Airport was appointed as Vice President of the Causeway Chamber.

James, who is a Senior Business Manager at Danske Bank, lives locally with his wife and family and is passionate about the area. James has over 15 years of banking and commercial experience bringing extensive knowledge of the current economic landscape and extensive network of local businesses.

James said: “The vital work this Chamber does and will continue to do is possible thanks to our members and I would like to give a special thanks to our corporate sponsors - Abbey Autoline, B&E Security Systems, IDS Chartered Accountants, Riada Resourcing and Roadside Garages. We are grateful for their continued support, helping us to be the catalyst for positive change.

"We take great pride in Causeway Chamber being the largest independent business network in the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough. For 103 years the Chamber has been helping businesses grow their network, knowledge, influence, and reach, through local support and collaboration.

"I will endeavour to proactively promote the benefits and opportunities throughout the Causeway Coast and Glens and indeed the benefits offered via membership of Causeway Chamber. Causeway Chamber is the business voice for this region. Over the last 12 months, under Anne-Marie’s stewardship, we published our Key Priorities document, focusing on Infrastructure, Skills, and Growth with a vision for a vibrant, bustling community.

"I will ensure I maintain regular stakeholder engagement, to drive change, as I am acutely aware of how pivotal these components are for local business and for prosperity. Our business voice needs to be heard by the right people, in the right places and at the right times.

"The Causeway Chamber Council is a vital component of our organisation as they bring important issues to the Chamber Board’s attention and influence Chamber policy. Having an excited, engaged and diverse Chamber Council is essential to the growth and success of the Chamber.

"They act as the business forum of the locality, to collect, represent and promote the interests and opinions of members and the business community.”