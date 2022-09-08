Causeway Chamber elects new President

Anne Marie is Co-founder and Director of The Electric Storage Company. Anne Marie has over 20 years’ experience of leading change within regulated industries, in customer service, business improvement, quality processes and growing new businesses.

A BA Hons graduate of University of Ulster including post graduate Business Managemen, she is responsible for governance and stakeholder management and delivery for the company.

In her acceptance speech, Anne Marie said: “The vital work this Chamber does and will continue to do is possible thanks to you our members and especially our corporate sponsors, Abbey Autoline, B&E Security Systems,

Anne Marie McGoldrick has been elected new President of Causeway Chamber

Irwin Donaghey Stockman, Riada Resourcing and Roadside Garages and we are grateful for them. I would like to thank David Boyd for his leadership and commitment throughout his term as President. He has led us through some challenging times during Covid and has continued to raise the issues and concerns for all our members.

“Businesses need a functioning government, and we will continue to engage at every level, with ministers and local representatives, to emphasise the challenges facing business and seek to initiate change to alleviate those challenges. We ask the new Prime Minister Truss to address the cost of Doing business Crisis and the Energy Crisis in an equitable and sustainable manner.

“It is a privilege to be asked to lead Causeway Chamber, given its long and rich history and indeed the entrepreneurial spirit of the Causeway Coast & Glens region. The Chamber is highly respected as a strategic lobbying and networking organisation. Having an excited, engaged and diverse Chamber Council is essential to the growth and success of the Chamber and we look forward to working with you all, to ensure the continuing success of the Chamber.

“Causeway Chamber is the business voice for this area. We need to ensure that it is heard by the right people, in the right places, at the right time.”

James Kilgore of Danske Bank was appointed Vice President and Zane Cole of BCM Security Associates to the role of Deputy Vice President. Membership of the Chamber Council, the body that governs the Chamber, was increased with the election of Lexy Halliday of Halliday’s of Bushmills, Arlene McConaghie of Riada Resourcing, Karen Sweeney of Bluebird Care, Mark McGillion of Triex Ltd, Professor Terri Scott of Ulster University and Christine Brown of Northern Regional College.

The Causeway Chamber Council is a vital component of the rganisation as they bring important issues to the Chamber Board’s attention and influence Chamber policy. They also act as the business forum of the locality, to collect, represent and promote the interests and opinions of members and the business community.