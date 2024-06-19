Coleraine’s Romaya Hair Makeup and Brows scooped Hair Salon of the Year (Small) while A Aesthetics North Coast picked up the Highly Commended Award for New Business of the Year – Aesthetics, Beauty, Hair.

And it was Rosnashane House, based in Ballymoney, which won the trophy for Day Spa / Boutique of the Year.

The Awards took place at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast, where the great and the good of the industry gathered to celebrate their achievements, with 30 gongs given out on the night, including four new Awards for 2024 including Sustainable Business of the Year and Nurse-led Aesthetics Clinic.

Sarah Weir, event organiser at owner of Weir Events said: “It is always such a thrill to reward this fantastic industry for their professionalism and innovation. This has been our biggest year ever, with hundreds of individuals and businesses sharing their achievements and growth throughout a competitive industry that has only strengthened in the past most challenging years.

“I’d like to thank our independent judging panel for their time and respect towards every business that entered our awards and I’d like to send my congratulations to every finalist, highly commended and winner on the evening!”

1 . BUSINESS Alena Brogan and Angela Cosgrave from Rosnashane House with the trophy for Day Spa / Boutique Spa of the Year. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye Photo: Philip Magowan

2 . BUSINESS Andrea McConoghy from Romaya Hair, Makeup and Brows receives the trophy for Small Hair Salon of the Year from Makeup Artist and Digital Creator, Olivia McVeigh. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye Photo: Philip Magowan

3 . BUSINESS Arun Sivakumar and Duvessa Cochrane from A Aesthetics North Coast receive the Highly Commended Award for New Beauty Business of the Year from Joanne Ryan from category partners Image Skincare. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye Photo: Philip Magowan