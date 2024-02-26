Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Countryside Alliance Awards celebrate rural businesses that go the extra mile, support their local economy and are the unsung heroes in every community.

Nicknamed the ‘Rural Oscars’, the Awards are now in their 17th year and are the Countryside Alliance’s platform for celebrating rural businesses, produce and communities.

The Awards cover five categories – village shop, butcher, pub, rural enterprise and local food. The applicants are judged on a range of criteria including their passion and commitment, sense of community, championing local food and the energy and diversity of their business.

National winners will be announced at the House of Lords in June 2024. Pictured are previous winners. Credit Countryside Alliance