Causeway Coast and Glens Businesses in shortlisted for Countryside Alliance Awards 2024
The Countryside Alliance Awards celebrate rural businesses that go the extra mile, support their local economy and are the unsung heroes in every community.
Nicknamed the ‘Rural Oscars’, the Awards are now in their 17th year and are the Countryside Alliance’s platform for celebrating rural businesses, produce and communities.
The Awards cover five categories – village shop, butcher, pub, rural enterprise and local food. The applicants are judged on a range of criteria including their passion and commitment, sense of community, championing local food and the energy and diversity of their business.
Two local businesses have been shortlisted in the Village Shop/Post Office category: Canning's Spar, Limavady and Rathlin Village Shop. In the Rural Enterprise category Watertop Farm, Ballycastle, has nominated while Broughgammon Farm Shop, Ballycastle, has made it to the final list for Local Food and Drink. Winners will be announced in June.