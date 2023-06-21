Pet-friendly businesses from all over the Causeway Coast and Glens area proved they are ‘top dogs’ at the recent NI Pet Awards.

The evening showcased a variety of categories including Cat Groomer of the Year, Mobile Dog Groomer of the Year, Pet Wedding Service of the Year, Cattery of the Year, Dog Walker of the Year and Pet Friendly Holiday Accommodation of the Year to name but a few.

All nominations for these awards came in from the general public with almost 83,000 votes cast from which the winners were confirmed. Adrian Logan hosted the ceremony during which winners were presented with glassware, and finalists were presented with certificates.

Local winners included: Pet Wedding Service of the Year – Barkin Bridals (Coleraine); Vet Practice of the Year – Knockanboy Veterinary Clinic (Dervock); Best Local Pet Food Manufacturer – Barkin Bistro (Kilrea); Dog Friendly Eatery of the Year – Indigo Café (Portrush) and Pet Friendly Holiday Accommodation of the Year – Dunseverick Ramblers Rest (Bushmills).

Guests arriving for the NI Pet Awards. Credit: NI Pet Awards

Adrian Logan, host for the Northern Ireland Pet Awards at the Crowne Plaza, Belfast on Saturday, June 3. Credit: NI Pet Awards