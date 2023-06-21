Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Police search river after woman, 22 ‘vanished’ from her home
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m

Causeway Coast and Glens businesses named as 'top dogs' in NI Pet Awards

Pet-friendly businesses from all over the Causeway Coast and Glens area proved they are ‘top dogs’ at the recent NI Pet Awards.
By Una Culkin
Published 21st Jun 2023, 11:18 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 11:18 BST

The evening showcased a variety of categories including Cat Groomer of the Year, Mobile Dog Groomer of the Year, Pet Wedding Service of the Year, Cattery of the Year, Dog Walker of the Year and Pet Friendly Holiday Accommodation of the Year to name but a few.

All nominations for these awards came in from the general public with almost 83,000 votes cast from which the winners were confirmed. Adrian Logan hosted the ceremony during which winners were presented with glassware, and finalists were presented with certificates.

Local winners included: Pet Wedding Service of the Year – Barkin Bridals (Coleraine); Vet Practice of the Year – Knockanboy Veterinary Clinic (Dervock); Best Local Pet Food Manufacturer – Barkin Bistro (Kilrea); Dog Friendly Eatery of the Year – Indigo Café (Portrush) and Pet Friendly Holiday Accommodation of the Year – Dunseverick Ramblers Rest (Bushmills).

Most Popular
Guests arriving for the NI Pet Awards. Credit: NI Pet AwardsGuests arriving for the NI Pet Awards. Credit: NI Pet Awards
Guests arriving for the NI Pet Awards. Credit: NI Pet Awards
Read More
Council agrees plans to turn Portstewart's York Hotel into apartments
Adrian Logan, host for the Northern Ireland Pet Awards at the Crowne Plaza, Belfast on Saturday, June 3. Credit: NI Pet AwardsAdrian Logan, host for the Northern Ireland Pet Awards at the Crowne Plaza, Belfast on Saturday, June 3. Credit: NI Pet Awards
Adrian Logan, host for the Northern Ireland Pet Awards at the Crowne Plaza, Belfast on Saturday, June 3. Credit: NI Pet Awards
Celebrations during the NI Pet Awards at the Crowne Plaza, Belfast on Saturday, June 3. Credit: NI Pet AwardsCelebrations during the NI Pet Awards at the Crowne Plaza, Belfast on Saturday, June 3. Credit: NI Pet Awards
Celebrations during the NI Pet Awards at the Crowne Plaza, Belfast on Saturday, June 3. Credit: NI Pet Awards
Related topics:Causeway Coast