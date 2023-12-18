The twelve businesses behind the winning Christmas Windows throughout the Borough have been presented with handcrafted glass trophies to mark their success.

For the second year, Council has engaged the services of a local artisan to design and make the trophies. The talented Denise Loughrey, owner of Artisan Glass NI, crafted the 2023 trophies and has based them on the theme of winter, with a seasonal snowflake design.

The annual contest, organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Town and Village Management team, encourages business owners to tap into their festive creativity as they compete to win the best dressed Christmas window display. The competition this year was once again very strong, with towns and villages across the Borough putting on fantastic Christmas displays to welcome shoppers into their stores.

The fantastic array of windows in the twelve towns and villages were assessed by a panel of independent judges, and the winners this year were selected for capturing the spirit of Christmas, whilst also portraying originality and creativity.

Congratulating everyone who took part, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan said: “I’d like to say thank you to all the businesses across the Borough who have embraced the festive spirit again this year with their welcoming Christmas displays.

“I know both the residents of the Borough and visitors really appreciate the creativity of each and every business and I know that this very much adds to the festive warmth of our towns and villages. In the lead up to Christmas, I know our businesses will all provide a heartfelt Christmas welcome to town centre shoppers and I’d like to thank everyone who

shops local and supports our fantastic businesses.

“Congratulations to everyone who participated and well done to the winners for each location.”

1 . Business SVP Cushendall shop volunteer proudly showing off their winning Christmas window design Photo: Causeway Coast and Glens Council

2 . Business Limavady winner Lovely Looks Boutique staff member beside Council staff member Geraldine Willis Photo: Causeway Coast and Glens Council

3 . Business McAtamney’s staff proudly presenting their Christmas window display Photo: Causeway Coast and Glens Council