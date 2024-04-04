Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At a full council meeting on Tuesday, March 26, Sinn Féin Councillor Cara McShane proposed that the council rescind a motion, which made up part of the rates striking proposal in February, which would see car parking charges introduced at three car parks in the town on April 1.

Councillor McShane said that previous assurances from officers that certain residents and businesses would receive permits, have not been put in place for the residents of the seafront, businesses, boat owners and Rathlin Island visitors.

She proposed that charges do not take effect until council officers bring proposals that “adequately address these issues and can be and agreed by this council”.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Councillors debated future car parking charges for Ballycastle at a full Council meeting recently. Credit NI World

Cllr McShane asked for “common sense to prevail”, as the decision made in February was “misinformed and presented to councillors as a fait accompli”.

She added: “It pits towns against each other, councillors against each other, and various stakeholders of the harbour against each other in terms of who should receive a permit and who should pay this additional levy. Commitments given by council officers, in terms of a permit scheme for various stakeholders, have not been realised.

“In fact the most recent options paper, tabled on Friday (March 22), didn’t contain any provision for residents or businesses at the seafront, despite assurances being given during the rates discussions. The obvious unique point about Ballycastle is that it’s a gateway town to Rathlin Island, the only inhabited island off this shore.

“Two weeks ago at a public meeting, I heard from a well-informed, articulate and proactive group of islanders about many nuances that haven’t been considered in the options paper. Stipulations from funding bodies have not been considered, the impact from those who secured planning permission in terms of adequate parking has not been considered, and the list goes on.

“I am sick of councillors fighting, year after year, to try to protect our DEAs (District Electoral Areas) and facing public backlash, because car parking charges are the easiest route for officers to generate income.”

SDLP Councillor Margaret-Anne McKillop supported the rescinding motion as there were no proper mitigations or consultation with stakeholders.

She added: “These charges will negatively impact residents, business owners, and those who regularly use the Rathlin Ferry and they should never have been introduced in the first place.”

UUP Councillor Richard Holmes said “everyone in the chamber recognise the unique circumstances in Rathlin”, but officers have brought back ”satisfactory options” for car parking.

"There are significant costs and we have to raise money for it, either through rates, commercial income, or charging. There have been listening exercises, there have been very well-attended meetings, and we’ve all got emails, but if we’re going to spend money we’re going to have to raise it.”

Mayor Councillor Steven Callaghan said that, due to a ”lack of a definitive legal opinion” in the chamber, the vote for the proposal would be deferred until a future full council meeting.