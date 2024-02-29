Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The planning application, to retroactively approve the upgrades to the Lost & Found café on the Berne Road, was put forward at a Planning Committee meeting on Wednesday, February 28, with a recommendation to refuse permission.

The site consisted of a single-storey detached building, used as a café, with a small, open cordoned off area. It originally had limited indoor and outdoor seating and an extraction system, fixed outdoor seating and a retractable awning were added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These changes have potentially lead to a 50 percent increase in customers and a detrimental impact on car parking. The application noted that while two letters of support received, there were also over 70 objections.

Causeway Coast and Glens Council refused the application for the Berne Road cafe. Credit Google Maps

Following consultations, the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) Roads recommended refusal of the application as it could “prejudice the safety and convenience of road users since adequate provision cannot be made clear of the highway for the parking, turning and loading/unloading of vehicles which would be attracted to the site”.

The council’s senior planning officer, Jennifer Lundy, said insufficient information was provided to address DFI Roads’ concerns.

Ms Lundy added: “Objectors employed consultants and carried out surveys in 2020. The surveys showed that the car park was extensively heavily parked, with no additional parking. It also concluded that the cars were parked on the only footpath, restricting pedestrian access and forcing them onto the road”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Michael Worthington represented Berne Road residents at Wednesday’s meeting, and said the development was “unlawfully built”, contrary to planning policy, and recommended for refusal several times.

“Residents have had their living conditions severely prejudiced by this development,” Mr Worthington said. “This application has been presented on previous occasions and nothing has been done by the applicant to address the road safety issues.