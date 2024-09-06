Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council will explore the use of QR menu codes at local hospitality venues to aid blind and partially-sighted constituents.

At a full council meeting on Tuesday, September 3, members were presented with correspondence from Derry City and Strabane District Council (DCSDC) Mayor and SDLP Councillor, Lillian Barr.

Cllr Barr highlighted a recent DCSDC motion, which would see the council work with venues to “ensure they have a QR code of their menu available at the door or upon entry, welcoming all our residents who are blind or partially-sighted”.

The proposal stated: “The council recognises the expertise of the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB), their vision for a world where blind and partially sighted people participate equally, and their goal of breaking down the barriers for blind and partially sighted people.

“The council also recognises the expertise of Angel Eyes NI, a charity that supports children and young people with vision impairment and their families.

“This council will work with RNIB and Angel Eyes NI to ensure the project’s success and that all menus and menu formats are accessible, in line with visual impairment best practice guidelines.”

Angel Eyes NI was set up by parents of children who are blind and partially sighted children and together provide emotional and practical support for parents in the same position.

The motion also requested that DCSDC would write to the other local councils, encouraging them to become visually aware districts and promote a similar project.

UUP Councillor Darryl Wilson proposed that a paper would be brought to a relevant council committee around a similar initiative.

“This is a very welcome initiative and it’s great to see it being rolled out in a neighbouring council,” Cllr Wilson added. “And I know that the staff and officers here have endeavoured to ensure accessibility plays a huge part in our events and throughout our buildings.”

Sinn Féin Councillor Leanne Peacock said Causeway Coast and Glens had become a food destination, so it was “important that we open that experience to absolute everybody and that no one is prohibited from participating”.