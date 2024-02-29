Causeway Coast and Glens councillors have approved plans for a new distillery in Cushendall

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The planning application for the distillery located near the Gortaclee Road, as well as a restaurant, function space, gift shop and storage, was approved at a a Planning Committee meeting on Wednesday, February 28.

Council officers outlined plans for the site, with the distillery, tasting room and gift shop located on the ground floor and a first floor comprising of a restaurant and bar.

There were 15 letters and two petitions of support and 31 letters of objection received in relation to the proposal.

Plans for a distillery in Cushendall have been approved by Causeway Coast and Glens Council. Credit Andy Balfour

The majority of the objections came from residents of Coast Road and Bellisk Park and include loss of privacy and light, noise, air pollution, impacts on health, traffic and parking.

The Council’s senior planning officer, Emma Hudson, said as the proposed site was zoned for economic development, its primary use as a distillery would be “compatible with this zoning and in accordance with the area plan” and “ enhance the tourist amenities in the area”.

She added: “Despite the site being zoned for economic development, it’s surrounded by residential property. As such, consideration of noise, odour and overlooking were a primary consideration when assessing the application.

“Therefore, it’s necessary to attach a number of conditions to protect the amenity of surrounding residents. These relate to the use of the restaurant, which will not be available for separate hire by the general public and will have restricted opening hours.

“Restrictions are also in place for use of balconies, together with conditions relating to the control and odour from the site.”

A representative from Department for Infrastructure (DfI) Roads said there were no plans for additional road crossing provisions to access the distillery, but there was a pedestrian crossing at a nearby bus stop which could be used by visitors.

SDLP Deputy Mayor councillor Margaret Anne McKillop welcomed the planning approval.

Speaking after the meeting, Councillor McKillop said the distillery would be a ‘fantastic addition to our tourism offering in Cushendall’.