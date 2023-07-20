Register
Causeway Coast and Glens finalists in the Restaurant of the Year awards

The finalists in the Restaurant of the Year awards have been announced – and the Causeway Coast is well represented!
By Una Culkin
Published 20th Jul 2023, 12:32 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 12:32 BST

The first Northern Ireland Restaurant Awards 2023 celebrate the best restaurants and culinary talent in the country.

Following the voting process where the public considered everything from ambience to service and variety in the menu, the finest restaurants and dining establishments in Northern Ireland have been shortlisted in various categories.

The winners of each category will be announced at the elegant ceremony which will take place in Belfast next month.

Causeway Coast and Glens eateries are well represented in the new awards scheme shortlist. Credit NI Restaurant AwardsCauseway Coast and Glens eateries are well represented in the new awards scheme shortlist. Credit NI Restaurant Awards
Causeway Coast and Glens eateries are well represented in the new awards scheme shortlist. Credit NI Restaurant Awards

Causeway Coast and Glens eateries are celebrating after making the shortlist:

Spanish Restaurant of the Year – Ocho Tapas, Coleraine; Hotel Restaurant of the Year – Portrush Atlantic Hotel; Burger Restaurant of the Year – Meatbox, Coleraine; Fish & Chips Restaurant of the Year – The Kraken, Portrush; Restaurant Team of the Year – The Ponderosa, Dungiven; Seafood Restaurant of the Year – Morton’s, Ballycastle.

Related topics:Causeway CoastColeraineNorthern IrelandBelfast