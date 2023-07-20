The first Northern Ireland Restaurant Awards 2023 celebrate the best restaurants and culinary talent in the country.
Following the voting process where the public considered everything from ambience to service and variety in the menu, the finest restaurants and dining establishments in Northern Ireland have been shortlisted in various categories.
The winners of each category will be announced at the elegant ceremony which will take place in Belfast next month.
Causeway Coast and Glens eateries are celebrating after making the shortlist:
Spanish Restaurant of the Year – Ocho Tapas, Coleraine; Hotel Restaurant of the Year – Portrush Atlantic Hotel; Burger Restaurant of the Year – Meatbox, Coleraine; Fish & Chips Restaurant of the Year – The Kraken, Portrush; Restaurant Team of the Year – The Ponderosa, Dungiven; Seafood Restaurant of the Year – Morton’s, Ballycastle.