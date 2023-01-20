This year, Tourism Ireland will roll out an extensive and targeted programme of activity with a marketing budget of £70 million. Sustainability will be at the heart of Tourism Ireland’s work over the coming years.
Tourism Ireland’s new global campaign – Fill your heart with Ireland – was unveiled at the launch. The new ads feature Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, from Derry Girls, and Sharon Horgan, from Bad Sisters.
Advertisement
The campaign is all about dialling up what differentiates Northern Ireland and the island of Ireland from other destinations – communicated through various celebrities, who share what fills their hearts with Ireland.
Advertisement
The new campaign will go live from St Patrick’s Day in the top four tourism markets – Great Britain, the United States, Germany and France.