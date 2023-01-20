Register
Causeway Coast and Glens firms attend launch of Tourism Ireland’s 2023 plans

Tourism Ireland has launched details of its plans to promote Northern Ireland overseas in 2023, at an event attended by tourism industry leaders including Visit Causeway, Crindle Stables and Crindle Bespoke and Limitless Adventure Centre.

By Una Culkin
2 hours ago
Updated 20th Jan 2023, 2:38pm

This year, Tourism Ireland will roll out an extensive and targeted programme of activity with a marketing budget of £70 million. Sustainability will be at the heart of Tourism Ireland’s work over the coming years.

Tourism Ireland’s new global campaign – Fill your heart with Ireland – was unveiled at the launch. The new ads feature Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, from Derry Girls, and Sharon Horgan, from Bad Sisters.

The campaign is all about dialling up what differentiates Northern Ireland and the island of Ireland from other destinations – communicated through various celebrities, who share what fills their hearts with Ireland.

Eimear Flanagan, Away a Wee Walk; Heather Nicholl, Ella Mor; Kerrie McGonigle, Visit Causeway; Monica MacLaverty, Tourism Ireland; Amy Patterson, Crindle Stables & Crindle Bespoke; and Derek Moore, Limitless Adventure Centre, at the launch of Tourism Ireland’s 2023 marketing plans in Belfast

The new campaign will go live from St Patrick’s Day in the top four tourism markets – Great Britain, the United States, Germany and France.

