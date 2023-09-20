The Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) has launched a safety awareness campaign called ‘Drive Danger Out’ with the help of the Mayor of Causeway Coast & Glens Council, Councillor Steven Callaghan.

John Paul Higgins, Heron Bros, Ann Marie Millar, Kerry Foods, Noreen Treanor, Old Bushmills Distillery, Councillor Steven Callaghan, Mayor of Causeway Coat and Glens Council, Scott Bell, HSE NI, Julian Richmond, HSE NI, & Caroline Hughes, Heron Bros. Credit MW Advocate

The campaign aims to to promote HSENI’s ongoing inspection programme aimed at reducing the number of people killed or injured as a result of incidents involving workplace transport. The awareness campaign will include television and radio advertising, outdoor advertising across Northern Ireland, and social media messaging.

The campaign has been launched with a mobile billboard visiting every council area in Northern Ireland, to promote awareness of the risks associated with workplace transport, and urging extra care and attention, whether in a factory, construction site, quarry, farm or any workplace.

In the ten years to 2022 incidents involving workplace vehicles across almost all work setting claimed the lives of 34 workers and left 162 others with serious injuries. The campaign has been supported and endorsed by the Department for the Economy, and a range of industry representative bodies, including Construction Employers Federation (CEF), Manufacturing NI, Waste Industry Safety & Health Committee (NI) (WISHNI), Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU), Mineral Products Association Northern Ireland (MPANI), Utility Regulator and the NI Safety Group.

HSENI Chief Executive Robert Kidd said: “Workplace transport safety continues to be our priority for this year and employers should expect it to be an important element of our inspections.”

Incidents resulting in death or injury include workers being struck by a vehicle, vehicles overturning, falling from or being thrown from a vehicle, and injuries resulting from items falling from unsecured loads. The vehicles involved include forklift trucks, dumper trucks, telehandlers, quad bikes, tractors, lorries, vans and cars etc.

Robert Kidd continued: “Our ‘Drive Danger Out’ campaign is aimed to help employers prevent deaths and serious injuries involving vehicles in their workplace and to reduce the tragic figures we have seen over the last ten years.”

Many of the incidents have been caused by poor segregation of vehicles and pedestrians, inadequate driver training, poor visibility from a vehicle, lack of vehicle maintenance, working on unsafe slopes and surfaces, and poor lighting. There are often simple checks and safety precautions which can be put in place, which reduce risk and can help avoid unnecessary accidents.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan said: “Council fully supports the ‘Drive Danger Out’ Campaign and as Mayor I cannot overstate the importance of raising workplace safety awareness within the Borough.

“I’d like to thank HSENI for the valuable work they do, Council welcomes this campaign and would encourage all businesses to take a moment to consider these statistics and seek the right support in order to help avoid future incidents.”

HSENI is the lead body responsible for the promotion and enforcement of health and safety at work standards in Northern Ireland.

