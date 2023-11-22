FROM LEFT: Helen Keating (Air Ambulance NI), Tesco Community Champions Caroline (Bangor), Ann (Antrim), Jackie (Ballymoney), Edel (Lurgan) and Anne (Carrickfergus), David Leckey (Air Ambulance NI), Tesco Community Champions Lesley (Antrim), Robert (Newtownbreda) and Donna (Yorkgate), Alison Lecky (Air Ambulance NI), Heather Theunissen (Air Ambulance NI) and Tesco Community Champion Kym (Crumlin). Credit Air Ambulance NI

The Tesco ‘Red Day’ campaign promoted volunteer collections at Tesco stores across Northern Ireland. In its third consecutive year, this has been the initiative’s best one so far – in 2022, the collection raised £13,000. The campaign mobilised 60 Air Ambulance NI volunteers in 34 stores.

Amy Henshaw, Regional Fundraising Coordinator for Air Ambulance NI, said: “Without the efforts and amazing teamwork demonstrated by Tesco staff and Community Champions as well as Air Ambulance volunteers, this amazing total would simply not be possible. Currently, it costs £6850 each day to keep the medical team in the air and this terrific contribution will fund three entire days of our service, helping a potential six people for whom the worst has happened.

"A special thank you to all the wonderful customers who took the time to donate at your local Tesco and to all the community champions and staff who went above and beyond to make the collection a great success. It’s not only the medical crew who save lives but also the people who support the service.’’