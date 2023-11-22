Causeway Coast and Glens Tesco customers contribute to huge donation to Air Ambulance
The Tesco ‘Red Day’ campaign promoted volunteer collections at Tesco stores across Northern Ireland. In its third consecutive year, this has been the initiative’s best one so far – in 2022, the collection raised £13,000. The campaign mobilised 60 Air Ambulance NI volunteers in 34 stores.
Amy Henshaw, Regional Fundraising Coordinator for Air Ambulance NI, said: “Without the efforts and amazing teamwork demonstrated by Tesco staff and Community Champions as well as Air Ambulance volunteers, this amazing total would simply not be possible. Currently, it costs £6850 each day to keep the medical team in the air and this terrific contribution will fund three entire days of our service, helping a potential six people for whom the worst has happened.
"A special thank you to all the wonderful customers who took the time to donate at your local Tesco and to all the community champions and staff who went above and beyond to make the collection a great success. It’s not only the medical crew who save lives but also the people who support the service.’’
Ballymoney Tesco Community Champion Jackie Brogan was on hand to help present the money to Air Ambulance representatives. With the ‘Red Day’ campaign, Tesco has contributed over £50,000 to the charity, not including previous support through bag packs, donated vouchers, and a grant from the Tesco foundation. For more information on Air Ambulance NI log on to www.airambulanceni.org