Causeway Coast Christmas window winners

Organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Town and Village Management team, the annual contest encourages business owners to get into the spirit of Christmas with displays that give the area an extra seasonal sparkle.

The decorated windows in 11 towns and villages were assessed by independent judges, with the worthy winners were selected for their innovative skill at capturing the Spirit of Christmas.

With the economic challenges of the pandemic still with us, judges also looked at how well the displays promoted the vital ‘Shop Eat Enjoy Local’ message to help our high streets.

Tracey McAllister pictured with her prize after Home Made Beautiful won the Best Dressed Christmas Window in Ballycastle

Congratulating everyone who took part, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes said: “Businesses across Causeway Coast and Glens embraced the competition and created a warm festive welcome for shoppers and visitors.

“Our towns and villages look fantastic, and it is wonderful to see shop windows adding to the Christmas atmosphere in this way.

“The displays help to draw people in, and they encourage shoppers to spend more time in our towns which in turn creates a positive economic impact. As a Council we are committed to supporting our town centres and you can play your part by making this the season to shop local, helping to sustain the special shopping offer across our Borough.

“We are grateful to all shop owners who took part and helped to make this year’s competition so successful.”

Karen Atkinson from the Card and Gift Shop, winners of the Best Dressed Christmas Window in Garvagh

The 2021 winners:

Ballycastle - Home Made Beautiful

Ballymoney - Cloth & Clay

Bushmills – Gallery 1608

JP McAllister & Emma Begley from Donaghy Bros, winners of the Best Dressed Christmas Window in Kilrea

Coleraine – The Community Rescue Service Shop

Cushendall – Hawthorn and Rose

Dungiven – Roe Pharmacy

Garvagh – The Card & Gift Shop

Kiera McLaughlin & Lisa Gilmore from Wigwam, winners of the Best Dressed Christmas Window in Limavady

Kilrea – Donaghy Bros

Limavady – Wigwam

Portrush – Lavender Green

Portstewart – McKenzie Menswear

Each winning business was presented with a certificate and glass trophy in recognition of their success.

Jean Stewart from Lavender Green florists in Portrush, winners of the Best Dressed Christmas Window in Portrush

Derek Leighton from McKenzie Menswear, winners of the Best Dressed Christmas Window in Portstewart

An important message in Home Made Beautiful in Ballycastle - Santa shops local!

Richard Smyth from Cloth and Clay, winners of the Best Dressed Christmas Window in Ballymoney

Lauren Kelly & Alexandra Sormenho from Gallery 1608, winners of the Best Dressed Christmas Window in Bushmills

One of the winning window displays at the Community Rescue Service shop in Coleraine

Hazel Gallagher, Marie Steele & Karen Browne from the Community Rescue Service shop, winners of the Best Dressed Christmas Window in Coleraine

One the beautifully festive displays at the Community Rescue Service shop in Coleraine

Briege Hamilton & Marie Hamilton from Hawthorn and Rose, winners of the Best Dressed Christmas Window in Cushendall