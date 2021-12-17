Causeway Coast Christmas window winners

Organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Town and Village Management team, the annual contest encourages business owners to get into the spirit of Christmas with displays that give the area an extra seasonal sparkle.
The decorated windows in 11 towns and villages were assessed by independent judges, with the worthy winners were selected for their innovative skill at capturing the Spirit of Christmas.
With the economic challenges of the pandemic still with us, judges also looked at how well the displays promoted the vital ‘Shop Eat Enjoy Local’ message to help our high streets.
Congratulating everyone who took part, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes said: “Businesses across Causeway Coast and Glens embraced the competition and created a warm festive welcome for shoppers and visitors.
“Our towns and villages look fantastic, and it is wonderful to see shop windows adding to the Christmas atmosphere in this way.
“The displays help to draw people in, and they encourage shoppers to spend more time in our towns which in turn creates a positive economic impact. As a Council we are committed to supporting our town centres and you can play your part by making this the season to shop local, helping to sustain the special shopping offer across our Borough.
“We are grateful to all shop owners who took part and helped to make this year’s competition so successful.”
The 2021 winners:
Ballycastle - Home Made Beautiful
Ballymoney - Cloth & Clay
Bushmills – Gallery 1608
Coleraine – The Community Rescue Service Shop
Cushendall – Hawthorn and Rose
Dungiven – Roe Pharmacy
Garvagh – The Card & Gift Shop
Kilrea – Donaghy Bros
Limavady – Wigwam
Portrush – Lavender Green
Portstewart – McKenzie Menswear
Each winning business was presented with a certificate and glass trophy in recognition of their success.