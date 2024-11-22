Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two Causeway Coast and Glens food-to-go businesses have won awards at the inaugural NI Food to Go awards.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chipmongers in Portstewart picked up the winning award for Best Fish & Chips to Go while CeCe’s Cakes and Bakes in Coleraine took home the award for Best Bakery/Best Patisserie to Go.

Hosted by Q Radio DJ Ibe Sesay, the event celebrated excellence across 24 categories, celebrating the growing diversity and vibrancy of the food-to-go sector in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ceremony was held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast on Tuesday, November 19.

Gary McDonald, on behalf of CeCe’s Cakes & Bakes in Coleraine, collects the winner’s trophy for Best Bakery / Patisserie To Go from Cllr Sarah Duffy, Mayor of Armagh Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council. CREDIT PHILIP MAGOWAN

NI Food to Go Association CEO Michael Henderson commented: "I’d like to thank our independent judging panel for their time and respect towards every food to go business that entered the awards, and I’d like to send my congratulations to every finalist, highly commended and winner.

"We will be announcing the details for the NI Food to Go Awards 2025 very soon, so watch this space!”