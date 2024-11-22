Causeway Coast food to go businesses celebrate excellence at food-to-go awards
Chipmongers in Portstewart picked up the winning award for Best Fish & Chips to Go while CeCe’s Cakes and Bakes in Coleraine took home the award for Best Bakery/Best Patisserie to Go.
Hosted by Q Radio DJ Ibe Sesay, the event celebrated excellence across 24 categories, celebrating the growing diversity and vibrancy of the food-to-go sector in Northern Ireland.
The ceremony was held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast on Tuesday, November 19.
NI Food to Go Association CEO Michael Henderson commented: "I’d like to thank our independent judging panel for their time and respect towards every food to go business that entered the awards, and I’d like to send my congratulations to every finalist, highly commended and winner.
"We will be announcing the details for the NI Food to Go Awards 2025 very soon, so watch this space!”