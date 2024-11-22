Causeway Coast food to go businesses celebrate excellence at food-to-go awards

Two Causeway Coast and Glens food-to-go businesses have won awards at the inaugural NI Food to Go awards.

Chipmongers in Portstewart picked up the winning award for Best Fish & Chips to Go while CeCe’s Cakes and Bakes in Coleraine took home the award for Best Bakery/Best Patisserie to Go.

Hosted by Q Radio DJ Ibe Sesay, the event celebrated excellence across 24 categories, celebrating the growing diversity and vibrancy of the food-to-go sector in Northern Ireland.

The ceremony was held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast on Tuesday, November 19.

Gary McDonald, on behalf of CeCe’s Cakes & Bakes in Coleraine, collects the winner’s trophy for Best Bakery / Patisserie To Go from Cllr Sarah Duffy, Mayor of Armagh Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council. CREDIT PHILIP MAGOWANGary McDonald, on behalf of CeCe’s Cakes & Bakes in Coleraine, collects the winner’s trophy for Best Bakery / Patisserie To Go from Cllr Sarah Duffy, Mayor of Armagh Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council. CREDIT PHILIP MAGOWAN
NI Food to Go Association CEO Michael Henderson commented: "I’d like to thank our independent judging panel for their time and respect towards every food to go business that entered the awards, and I’d like to send my congratulations to every finalist, highly commended and winner.

"We will be announcing the details for the NI Food to Go Awards 2025 very soon, so watch this space!”

