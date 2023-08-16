Register
Causeway Coast & Glens producers are 'creme de la creme' as they head for Blas na hEireann finals

The finalists for Blas na hÉireann, The Irish Food Awards, 2023 have been announced and Causeway Coast and Glens producers are right up there!
By Una Culkin
Published 16th Aug 2023, 11:44 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 11:44 BST
The finalists for Blas na hÉireann, The Irish Food Awards, 2023 have been announced and the countdown is now on for the return of the awards weekend to the pretty seaside town of Dingle. The three-day event will take place from Thursday September 28th to Saturday 30th September. Credit Host & Co

The excitement is already building and the Blas team are hard at work preparing for the arrival of food and drink producers across Ireland to celebrate the best of Irish at the finals in Dingle from September 28-30.

The finalists shortlisted from the Causeway Coast and Glens area are Broighter Gold Rapeseed Oil, Corndale Farm, Milgro Ltd, Morelli Ice Cream Ltd, Taste Joy Company Ltd, Basalt Distillery Ltd., Chestnutt's Farm, Devil's Churn, Dundarave Estate, Glens of Antrim Potatoes Ltd, Jam at the Doorstep and The Lamb Van.

With over 3,000 products entered in this year’s Blas na hÉireann, making it as a finalist is a huge achievement and one to be very proud of. The producers who are short listed as finalists really are the crème de la crème of Irish food and drink.

