The finalists for Blas na hÉireann, The Irish Food Awards, 2023 have been announced and the countdown is now on for the return of the awards weekend to the pretty seaside town of Dingle. The three-day event will take place from Thursday September 28th to Saturday 30th September. Credit Host & Co

The excitement is already building and the Blas team are hard at work preparing for the arrival of food and drink producers across Ireland to celebrate the best of Irish at the finals in Dingle from September 28-30.

The finalists shortlisted from the Causeway Coast and Glens area are Broighter Gold Rapeseed Oil, Corndale Farm, Milgro Ltd, Morelli Ice Cream Ltd, Taste Joy Company Ltd, Basalt Distillery Ltd., Chestnutt's Farm, Devil's Churn, Dundarave Estate, Glens of Antrim Potatoes Ltd, Jam at the Doorstep and The Lamb Van.