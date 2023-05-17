A number of stores in the Causeway Coast area have been celebrating after success in the annual Musgrave Northern Ireland ‘Store of the Year Awards’.

The Musgrave awards ceremony celebrates and recognises the achievements, hard work and dedication of its retail partners across the SuperValu, Centra and MACE brands.

SuperValu Portstewart was once again crowned Company Owned SuperValu Store of the Year. Mace Wilson’s Coleraine was a finalist in the Mace Store of the Year large format category.

SuperValu Limavady and Centra Bradley’s Maghera were both crowned as Fundraisers of the Year for their support of Action Cancer, raising an incredible £13,105 and £5,342 respectively for the charity last year.

Representing SuperValu Portstewart, Cathie Carton collects the award for SuperValu Company Owned Store of the Year, for the second year running. She is joined by from left, Mark Hewitt from category sponsor Kerry Foods, Caroline Rowan, Head of Retail Operations for Musgrave NI, and host Sarah Travers.

SuperValu McCool’s Ballymoney took bronze in the SuperValu Store of the Year while Centra McCool’s Ballymena scooped bronze in the Centra Foodmarket Store of the Year.

Trevor Magill, Managing Director of Musgrave Northern Ireland said: “The Musgrave Store of the Year awards provide us the opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate the achievements, hard work and dedication of our retail partners and Musgrave owned stores, across our three brands.

“I want to say a huge thank you to all our retailers who work so hard to maintain the highest standards across our brands. Congratulations to all the finalists and award winners who never fail to deliver the best customer service to communities across Northern Ireland.”

