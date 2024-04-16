Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The store and the team will now go on to represent Northern Ireland in the category at the UK-wide final of the Awards, which take place at the House of Lords in London in June.

Owners of the store, Harry and George Canning, said it was “an honour” to win and they are all “very proud”. George Canning added: “We have had shoppers coming in and celebrating with us, and sending us lovely messages on social media since our big win, and it’s given us all a real boost.

“We have served our small village community for over 40 years, and while we’re here providing everyday essentials and value products for our locals day in, day out, we also meet a lot of tourists and day trippers who are travelling around Ireland, and visiting the North Coast for a day out. It’s a pleasure for us to meet and greet everyone who calls into our store.”

Pictured after their recent win at the Countryside Alliance Ireland Awards are Eoin Canning, Joanne White, George and Harry Canning and Sarah Halliday from Henderson Group. CREDIT JCOMMS

It is the 17th year the Countryside Alliance Awards have taken place, recognising rural businesses across five categories, including best local food, best butcher, best pub, best rural enterprise and best village shop and post office. Organisers of the awards say these businesses ‘go the extra mile within their communities, supporting the local economy and championing local goods and services’.

George added: “Our brilliant team of staff put so much time and effort into the shop and it is them who make our business what it is, alongside our shoppers, who came out in the droves to vote for us!”

Paddy Doody, Sales and Marketing Director at Henderson Group which owns SPAR in Northern Ireland added: “Stores like SPAR Magilligan which operate in a rural setting are so much more than just a convenience store to their neighbours.

