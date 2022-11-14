Tourism Ireland hosted over 100 tourism companies – with around 35 companies from Northern Ireland, including the Giant’s Causeway and Causeway Coastal Route – on its stand.

The recovery in overseas tourism continues, with 2022 expected to finish at around 75% of 2019 business – according to Tourism Ireland.

WTM marks the beginning of the promotional drive overseas for 2023 and is the largest business-to-business event in the global travel and tourism calendar.

Susan Smith, National Trust Giant’s Causeway; and David Wood, Tourism Ireland, at World Travel Market in London.

It presents a unique opportunity for the travel industry to meet, network, negotiate and conduct business for 2023.

Niall Gibbons, Chief Executive of Tourism Ireland, said: “In 2022, our priority was to restart overseas tourism to the island of Ireland, so it’s encouraging to see that the year is expected to finish at around 75% of 2019 business.

Advertisement

“As we look now to 2023, our research confirms that the desire to travel is stronger than ever – so our presence at World Travel Market is more important than ever. The record number of tourism companies from Northern Ireland, and the island of Ireland, attending this year is extremely welcome and essential in the highly competitive international marketplace.

"As we enter the rebuild phase of our strategy for overseas tourism, our aim is to stand out from the crowd and to capture the attention of the global media and travel professionals at WTM.”