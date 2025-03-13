The long-awaited five star Dunluce Lodge in Portrush has welcomed its first guests.

Overlooking the White Rocks beach and Royal Portrush Golf Club, Dunluce Lodge opened its doors last week as the coastal town continues the countdown to hosting The 153rd Open.

The first five star hotel in the area, Dunluce Lodge has 35 luxury suites, including eight in The Stookan, its private annex for larger groups, Dunluce Lodge also has a restaurant serving à la carte dining and tasting menus, a wine vault and private dining spaces. The Spa at Dunluce Lodge is open to the public and guests alike.

From employing over 60 new staff to collaborating with nearby food, drink and experience providers, the management of Dunluce Lodge say it takes great pride in working with the local community and is ‘determined to deepen relationships with leading artisan producers in the area’.

Stephen Meldrum, General Manager, Dunluce Lodge said: “This hotel is special. We are so excited to finally open Dunluce Lodge to the public and welcome our first guests.

“No stone has been left unturned in the construction and fit out of the hotel ensuring our team can provide truly impeccable service with every detail carefully considered.

“The feedback already has been incredibly positive, and I know visitors to Dunluce Lodge, both local and international, will enjoy our genuine Irish hospitality.

“The Causeway Coast is without doubt one of the most beautiful locations in the world and Dunluce Lodge fits seamlessly into the stunning natural surroundings, providing a place of serenity and relaxation."