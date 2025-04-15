Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Riders from the Causeway Coast and Glens Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) are set to saddle up in style thanks to a funding boost from a local business.

Eakin Healthcare’s Working Together, Improving Lives community fund was launched last year to support local community groups nominated by employees, helping to make a tangible difference in the areas where the company operates.

RDA Causeway Coast and Glens is one of 16 community groups selected to receive support in the first wave of funding, which will see clubs benefit across Ireland (north and south), Scotland, England, and Wales.

The club was nominated for funding by Eakin Healthcare’s Warehouse Supervisor, Philip Clyde, who explained why it’s a cause close to his heart.

Pony Max models the specially designed sheepskin padded saddle, which will improve quality of life for many local disabled riders, joined by Eakin Healthcare nominator Philip Clyde and his daughter Makenzie. CREDIT EAKIN HEALTHCARE

"My daughter and I have been volunteering at RDA Causeway Coast & Glens for years, and the work they do is truly incredible,” he said.

"The joy and laughter they bring to so many children is heartwarming. Watching the kids experience the simple yet profound happiness of touching and riding the horses is amazing.

"It’s not just the children who benefit - seeing the smiles on their faces brings so much joy to their parents, too. The fun and connection these animals create is something truly special.

"I’m delighted that Eakin Healthcare has been able to provide the financial support to allow them to purchase the new saddle, which will make a difference to the lives of so many children."

As Causeway RD prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary this year, the funding will help them continue their vital work, providing hundreds of recreational and therapeutic riding opportunities annually for individuals with disabilities (physical and psychological) and those facing challenges and/or disadvantage, in Coleraine and the surrounding areas.

The funding has allowed the charity to purchase a specially designed sheepskin padded saddle which enhances the rider experience through greater feel of the horse movement and rhythm, and so maximising the therapeutic and physical benefits.

Barbara Robertson, Director of Operations, RDA Causeway Coast and Glens, said: “We are incredibly grateful for this funding which has enabled us to buy this fantastic saddle – a piece of equine equipment we have much longed for. It will have a significant impact on the physical and emotional health and wellbeing of our riders. Thank you!”

