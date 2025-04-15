Causeway Rising for the Disabled saddles up for 50th anniversary thanks to Eakin Healthcare funding

By The Newsroom
Published 15th Apr 2025, 10:05 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Riders from the Causeway Coast and Glens Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) are set to saddle up in style thanks to a funding boost from a local business.

Eakin Healthcare’s Working Together, Improving Lives community fund was launched last year to support local community groups nominated by employees, helping to make a tangible difference in the areas where the company operates.

RDA Causeway Coast and Glens is one of 16 community groups selected to receive support in the first wave of funding, which will see clubs benefit across Ireland (north and south), Scotland, England, and Wales.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The club was nominated for funding by Eakin Healthcare’s Warehouse Supervisor, Philip Clyde, who explained why it’s a cause close to his heart.

Pony Max models the specially designed sheepskin padded saddle, which will improve quality of life for many local disabled riders, joined by Eakin Healthcare nominator Philip Clyde and his daughter Makenzie. CREDIT EAKIN HEALTHCAREPony Max models the specially designed sheepskin padded saddle, which will improve quality of life for many local disabled riders, joined by Eakin Healthcare nominator Philip Clyde and his daughter Makenzie. CREDIT EAKIN HEALTHCARE
Pony Max models the specially designed sheepskin padded saddle, which will improve quality of life for many local disabled riders, joined by Eakin Healthcare nominator Philip Clyde and his daughter Makenzie. CREDIT EAKIN HEALTHCARE

"My daughter and I have been volunteering at RDA Causeway Coast & Glens for years, and the work they do is truly incredible,” he said.

"The joy and laughter they bring to so many children is heartwarming. Watching the kids experience the simple yet profound happiness of touching and riding the horses is amazing.

"It’s not just the children who benefit - seeing the smiles on their faces brings so much joy to their parents, too. The fun and connection these animals create is something truly special.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I’m delighted that Eakin Healthcare has been able to provide the financial support to allow them to purchase the new saddle, which will make a difference to the lives of so many children."

As Causeway RD prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary this year, the funding will help them continue their vital work, providing hundreds of recreational and therapeutic riding opportunities annually for individuals with disabilities (physical and psychological) and those facing challenges and/or disadvantage, in Coleraine and the surrounding areas.

The funding has allowed the charity to purchase a specially designed sheepskin padded saddle which enhances the rider experience through greater feel of the horse movement and rhythm, and so maximising the therapeutic and physical benefits.

Barbara Robertson, Director of Operations, RDA Causeway Coast and Glens, said: “We are incredibly grateful for this funding which has enabled us to buy this fantastic saddle – a piece of equine equipment we have much longed for. It will have a significant impact on the physical and emotional health and wellbeing of our riders. Thank you!”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:Causeway CoastWalesEngland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice