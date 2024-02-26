Celebrations as 99th Jollyes store opens at Connswater Retail Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Every dog has their day and, for the proud pets of east Belfast, Friday (February 23) was one of those days as Jollyes marked the opening of its 99th UK store at Connswater Retail Park, Belfast.

The 5,500 sq.ft. store, whose opening created 14 jobs in the local area, is the rapidly growing nationwide pet superstore’s 15th in Northern Ireland and third in Belfast.

Pets of all shapes and sizes enjoyed the paw-ty at Connswater Retail Park this morning as they received an enthusiastic greeting from social media sensation Maddie, the Golden Retriever, and Jollyes’ mascot Jolly.

The Jollyes team celebrating the opening of Jollyes 99th store in Connswater

The pup-arazzi were out in force as Maddie — who has shot to fame after videos of her warm welcomes for posties and refuse collectors at her home in Castlereagh — greeted guests as she unveiled the exciting addition to the retail park.

Live music from Anna’s Number raised the woof as proud pooches and their fetching fur-ends pawsed for photos, and helped themselves to complimentary Frozzy goodies, while their owners enjoyed 99s.

Jollyes charity partner, PlayForStrays, was also on hand to talk about the work they do to positively enrich animal rescue centres across the world.

The first 99 customers entering the brand-new store were given a red ballon and, along with all other customers throughout the day, were invited to enter a quiz for the chance to win £99 worth of Jollyes vouchers.

The new store’s manager, Hollie, is thrilled with the un-fur-gettable reception the store has received from the local community: “Today has been brilliant. We know people in east Belfast love their pets and it is great to see so many calling down for a good sniff around our store.

“We’re looking forward to becoming an integral part of the local community, delivering amazing services and value for our customers, and are determined to be a loyal companion to all local pet owners.

“Our colleagues have a wealth of expertise, and now that our doors are officially open, we’re excited for east Belfast to experience everything we have to offer. We’d also like to invite everyone to the first ever Jollyes’ Doggie Dander at the weekend.

“Exercise and socialisation are so important for all dogs and we can’t wait to see the best of Belfast at the start of something truly special.”

The Doggy Dander is scheduled to start at 10:30am in Victoria Park on Saturday, March 2.

Pet owners from Belfast and beyond, and their clever canines of all shapes and sizes, are invited to help make history and join with Cool FM’s Paolo Ross — and his best furry friend Olly the Poodle — for this social dog walk.

Jollyes Doggy Dander is the perfect opportunity for paw-rents, and their loyal companions, to meet others and enjoy a guided stroll — with signposted hydration stations, fun games, and tasty treats — through the famous C.S. Lewis Trail to Jollyes’ Connswater store.

Jollyes’ mascot Joe will meet the well walked pups at the store and present each finisher with a medal – before participants head instore for some refreshments and Lifestage treats.

By Easter, Jollyes will have doubled the size of its estate over just two years, opening 35 new stores across the UK since the beginning of 2022.