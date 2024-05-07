Centra Bushmills unveils new look following major £500,000 revamp

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The business, which was acquired by Musgrave in October 2022, has been significantly transformed to offer local residents and visitors to the area, a bright and contemporary new layout and more modern shopping experience, and created six new jobs.

The major investment has allowed for new and exciting additions in store, including over 700 new products, a new hot and cold deli counter offering customers freshly made sandwiches and salads, and a selection of hot foods to go and a new in-store bakery. The off licence has also been expanded with more beers, wines, and spirits, as well as zero-alcohol beverages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new Moo’d Ice Cream counter offers a wide range of sweet treats while coffee lovers can enjoy a hot drink-to-go and refreshing iced coffee from the new Frank and Honest coffee dock. An environmental pledge is at the core of the gourmet coffee brand, featuring 100% compostable coffee cups, plastic free coffee capsules and Rainforest Alliance certified coffee beans. Shoppers can also benefit from the digital loyalty app which offers a free coffee after earning ten digital stamps.

Head of Retail Operations for Musgrave NI, Caroline Rowan (back, third from left) a

Customers will also benefit from a brand-new seating area and self-service tills.

Store manager Mandy Glass said: “We are very proud to unveil our new look store, which is very much at the heart of the Bushmills community. We were delighted to welcome Bushmills United Youth FC to join our celebrations, after supporting them with a donation from our Big Community Giveaway at the end of last year.

“We’re here to provide an excellent service, plus a great range of products and value to both the local community and to visitors to the area, and we look forward to welcoming customers into our modernised store.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to an enhanced product range, including the new Good Food Locally Sourced range, and as part of Centra’s commitment to value, shoppers will benefit from over 100 special offer items every week and over 300 own brand products up to 40% cheaper than better known brands. This is as well as the Epic Deals promotion on four big brand products, which change every three weeks.

Caroline Rowan, Head of Retail Operations for Musgrave NI added:

“Centra is a community retailer and supporting local is very important to us. Musgrave NI spends more than £166m on local food and drink annually, and we work with more than 3,000 local farmers, partner with over 240 local suppliers and stock over 4,500 local products across our stores. We’re also committed to our partnership with Action Cancer, a local charity that visits communities across Northern Ireland with its life-saving early detection services.”

Supporting Musgrave’s ambition of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2040, the store has also been refitted with energy saving technology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caroline continued: “Sustainability is also high on Centra’s agenda, and we have significantly invested in new energy saving technology to make store operations more efficient and reduce our carbon footprint. This includes energy efficient LED lighting, top-grade energy efficient freezers and refrigeration, as well as electronic shelf edge labels which will reduce paper usage.