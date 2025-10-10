Centra Dunman in Cookstown honoured with two top retail industry awards

Centra Dunman in Cookstown, owned by local retailers the Conway family, was recognised as among the best in the UK, when it was awarded the top title in the ‘Northern Ireland up to 4MLPA’ (million litres per annum) category at the UK-wide Forecourt Trader Awards.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards, which took place in London on October 9, are regarded as the most prestigious competition in the UK’s petrol retailing industry calendar and have been rewarding excellence and outstanding achievement across a range of specialist and regional categories, for more than 20 years.

The store also had success at the esteemed Retail Industry Awards at the end of September, when it was highly commended in the Drinks Retailer of the Year category. It was also a finalist in the Food-to-Go Retailer of the Year group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leading convenience brand Centra NI also celebrated when it beat off the competition to secure the coveted Symbol/Franchise Group of the Year award at the Retail Industry Awards – praised for its investment in value for shoppers and in local food following the £14m launch of the Good Food Locally Sourced range last year.

Centra Dunman store manager Niamh Corr (second left) and colleague Hannah Burns collect the award for ‘NI over 4MLPA’. They are joined by awards host Dan Walker (left), Simon Cloke Sales Director - National Accounts & Forecourts at Booker, and Juliet Morrison, editor of Forecourt Trader.

It was also commended for its commitment to sustainability and inclusive employment through its partnership with the NOW Group.

Peter Conway, owner of Centra Dunman said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have won at the Forecourt Trader Awards and to be highly commended in the Drinks Retailer of the Year category at the Retail Industry Awards.

"These accolades are a testament to the dedication and passion of our entire team at Centra Dunman. We’ve worked hard to create a store that not only delivers exceptional service and range but also reflects the needs of our local community. It’s an honour to be recognised among the best in the industry, and we’re incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Retail Sales Director at Musgrave NI, David Higgins added: “Congratulations to the Conway family and wider team at Centra Dunman for their achievements. The store really is a one-stop shop and to be recognised as the best in Northern Ireland, demonstrates the hard work and commitment of the team to provide the community and on-the-go customers with the best in modern convenience retailing.

Centra Dunman

“Additionally, being named Symbol/Franchise Group of the Year is a proud moment for Centra NI. It recognises our continued investment in value, local food, sustainability and inclusive employment – all of which are central to how we serve our communities.”