Charles Hurst Toyota takes the reins as Official Vehicle Partner at Down Royal Racecourse

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Down Royal Racecourse is excited to announce Charles Hurst Toyota as its Official Vehicle Partner for 2025. This dynamic new partnership will see the leading Northern Ireland car brand proudly showcased at a variety of top race meetings throughout this year, offering racegoers an exclusive opportunity to see and experience the latest exciting Toyota range for themselves.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Attendees at this year’s fixtures now have the chance to explore a wide range of Charles Hurst Toyota’s vehicles, gaining first-hand insight into the brand’s cutting-edge design and advanced features. This offers a unique opportunity for racegoers to interact with the brand and discover the latest models in a relaxed, hands-on setting.

Luke McCready, Franchise Manager at Charles Hurst Toyota, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Down Royal Racecourse as its Official Vehicle Partner. This unique collaboration goes beyond simply showcasing this stunning motoring brand – it’s about creating memorable experiences and building meaningful connections with the racing community here in Northern Ireland.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chloe Ferris, Commercial Director at Down Royal Racecourse, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Charles Hurst Toyota as our Official Vehicle Partner. Welcoming their exciting Toyota range to Down Royal Racecourse adds a fresh and exciting element to our race days, offering racegoers the chance to explore and interact with the latest Toyota models. This partnership aligns with our commitment to delivering a diverse and engaging experience for our visitors."

Pictured (l-r): Katie Massey, Sales Executive at Charles Hurst Toyota, Luke McCready, Franchise Manager at Charles Hurst Toyota, Chloe Ferris, Commercial Director at Down Royal and Sarah Armstrong, Marketing Manager at Charles Hurst Toyota.

Charles Hurst Toyota, part of the Charles Hurst Group, is Northern Ireland’s leading Toyota retailer. Known for offering innovative, eco-friendly vehicles, including hybrid models, Charles Hurst Toyota combines quality, performance, and sustainability. Their focus on delivering innovative, customer-centric solutions mirrors Down Royal Racecourse's commitment to offering memorable and high-quality experiences for all attendees.

Chloe continued: “If you missed Charles Hurst Toyota at the St Patrick’s Day fixture, you can catch them at the Fibrus Family Race Day on Sunday 13th April. This is a fantastic opportunity to see Toyota’s latest models up close and experience all the excitement of the races.”

For more information on upcoming fixtures and to purchase tickets, please visit downroyal.com/fixtures/.