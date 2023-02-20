A Causeway Coast ‘foodie’ expert is to take part in the NI Hotels Federation’s event The Taste of Tourism Summit in the Culloden Estate and Spa.

Geri Martin of the Chocolate Manor in Castlerock will be one of the industry expert panellists at the Summit which returns after a four-year break.

The Summit is an opportunity for businesses to hear first-hand from a line-up of specialist speakers who have used food and drink to attract new customers, improve profits and enhance their reputations.

Attendees at this year’s Summit will have the pleasure of meeting pro chef and chef director across the Rick Stein restaurants, Jack Stein. Born in Cornwall, Jack is the middle son of Rick and Jill Stein. His love for the hospitality world, in particular the kitchen and food-side of things, was apparent from a young age.

Geri Martin of Chocolate Manor

He kicked off his career working as a kitchen porter during the school holidays, and at 16 tried his hand at front of house, working as a waiter throughout the remainder of his professional education. Jack studied at Cardiff University, completing a BSC in Psychology before going on to do a Masters in Ancient History. However, his heart was set on cooking, and he re-entered the family business as a Commis Chef at The Seafood Restaurant upon graduating, before becoming Sous Chef at Rick Stein’s Café.

Industry panellists on the day include chefs Andy Rea, Paula McIntyre and Suzie Lee, Causeway foodie Geri Martin, chef turned producer Paul Cunningham and tourism consultants Sharon Scott and Julie O’Brien.

