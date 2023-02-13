A housing association has announced £6m in social housing provision in the Somerset Road area of Coleraine, offering affordable homes for up to 138 individuals and families.

The new development, which cut sod in March 2022 is expected to be completed by Choice Housing by Spring 2024, is further good news for those on the social housing waiting list in the area.

With grant funding provided by the Northern Ireland Housing Executive, the scheme is located just two miles away from Coleraine town centre and adjacent to the main Riverside Retail Park.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The mixed development will offer its new residents secure quality living close to a range of amenities with excellent public transport links.

L-R Michael McDonnell (Choice Group Chief Executive), Mairead Burns (Choice Senior Development Officer) and Damian Trolan (DTL Construction). Choice Housing has announced an investment of £6m in social housing provision on the Somerset Road area of Coleraine, which is expected to be completed by Spring 2024.

With a total of 39 units, the scheme will provide a range of apartments, houses, and bungalows to suit a range of tenants.

Choice Group Chief Executive, Michael McDonnell said: “The Somerset Road Development is part of the 1,000 Choice units currently on site and we hope to deliver this project by Spring 2024.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The local area has high demand for quality affordable housing, and this is one of many projects we are working on in the Coleraine and surrounding areas.

“Over the last five years, Choice has invested £9.1 million across three developments in the Causeway Coast and Glens area including The Hill, a £1.5m development in Portstewart specifically tailored for over 55s and a £1.6m development on Beresford Avenue, Coleraine providing 14 new homes in the area.”

As one of Northern Ireland’s largest housing associations, Choice Housing say they have invested in building social homes in areas that offer a quality of living, access to local amenities, schools and other services that facilitate sustainable and cohesive communities for people to live in.

Working in collaboration with DTL Construction Ltd, this new development will offer the highest spec in energy efficiency which will help residents with cost saving measures.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Choice Housing provides a mix of supported, sheltered and general needs housing across Northern Ireland, providing over 12,000 homes across the region.