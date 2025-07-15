Cleaning up the competition – young entrepreneur marks big milestone after just six months in business

In February 2025, Aidan Davis kicked off his exterior cleaning venture, My Property Pros (MPP) South Belfast and Lisburn, at only 24 years old. Now, less than six months later, his business is thriving beyond all expectations. With a steady stream of roofs, gutters, driveways, facades, and windows needing attention, Aidan has just taken on his first full-time employee. And with demand continuing to grow, he’s gearing up to expand his team even further.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I’m genuinely thrilled and proud to have brought on my first full-time team member at such a young age. It’s a huge step forward for MPP and a real validation of all the effort I’ve put in since day one. Growing from a solo operation to a full team so quickly shows there’s strong demand for what we offer – and it’s just the beginning,” said Aidan.

With a strong background in marketing, Aidan hit the ground running from day one. By creating engaging social media content and sharing videos of his work online, he quickly built momentum and secured his first jobs straight out of the gate. He wasted no time promoting his roof cleaning transformations in the run-up to summer, and it wasn’t long before neighbours began to take notice. Seeing the team in action and the standout branding sparked interest on the street. From there, word of mouth quickly took over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m now pretty much at full capacity just working on my own – demand is so high that I’ve even got plans to bring on employee number two before the summer is out! Having lived locally all my life, I feel such a sense of pride in bringing employment to my community. I’m passionate about instilling a sense of family as I expand the size of the business – especially as I very much followed in my dad’s footsteps by launching my MPP business. Family is everything to me,” added Aidan.

Aidan Davis

Looking ahead, Aidan hopes to join forces with his dad, Will – owner of MPP Newtownabbey – to eventually cover the whole of Northern Ireland between them. The pair plan to tackle everything from routine window cleans to large-scale commercial exterior cleaning projects – making the whole of Northern Ireland shine.

“What’s surprised me most is how much I’m enjoying the sales side of things – chatting to customers, putting together quotes, and talking them through the services. It was the bit I was least confident about when I started, but it’s actually come really naturally. I think our strong branding really helps too – local people see us as reliable and professional, which sets us apart from the typical one-man band.”

Aidan’s reputation for reliability, outstanding results, and strong community pride has made MPP South Belfast and Lisburn the go-to name for local homeowners and businesses – setting a new benchmark for exterior cleaning in the area. This commitment to quality has already been recognised, with Aidan and his team named ‘Northern Ireland Exterior Cleaning Company of the Year’ at the Prestige Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His steady stream of five-star reviews and word-of-mouth recommendations are a testament to the high standards he insists on for every job.

“Every project I take on is delivered with the same dependable professionalism that local homeowners and businesses now trust me for, time and again,” Aidan said. “What I love most is that customers tell me they really appreciate how we go the extra mile – it’s that dedication that keeps the referrals rolling in.”

In just a few short months, Aidan has turned a one-man start-up into a thriving operation with a full-time team and a growing reputation across South Belfast and Lisburn. With plans to expand, a strong partnership with his dad, and a clear vision for covering Northern Ireland, he’s proving that age is no barrier when it comes to building a standout business.

For more information, please visit www.mypropertypros.co.uk/sbl