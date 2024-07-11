Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

CLEARHILL has announced a significant investment in its Banbridge-based headquarters.

The £750,000 project is set to significantly enhance the pre-existing facilities due to the increasing demand from customers across the UK.

The expansion will introduce a new state-of-the-art open plan office space, a new workshop for preparing and refurbishing products, new bathroom facilities for staff including a shower room, new meeting spaces for training and meetings, a fully equipped canteen, kitchen and social area and a passenger lift to ensure accessibility. The work is set to be completed in December 2024.

Also included in the project is an investment in bespoke Microsoft Dynamics management systems to enhance the customer experience including a new customer service platform and a client portal.

Director at Clearhill John McAreavey, his father and Managing Director of Clearhill Brendan McAreavey, and brother and Director Brian McAreavey.

With increased space incoming, Clearhill is currently recruiting a variety of roles including a Marketing Manager, Customer Success Manager, Spray Paint Technician, a Customer Service Agent, a Lean Manager and a Talent & Culture Manager. The company has plans to grow its local team from 36 to 50 by 2027.

As the number one operator in Ireland, with a share of the GB market where it is the second biggest trader of its kind, Clearhill has been operating since 1992.

Clearhill provides a range of entertainment solutions from kiddie rides to Claw machines via its FunHub brand, and Gift Card solutions via its Cleargift Brand, to 400 prominent retail locations.

Most recently the company marked one year since the launch of its FunHub app, which provides a unique platform for engagement and interaction to loyal customers.

Speaking of the expansion, John McAreavey, Director at Clearhill, commented, “The expansion of our headquarters marks a significant step in our journey at Clearhill. As a brand, we are at the forefront of retail and leisure options and as a leader in the industry, we are committed to providing the best solutions for our customers.

“We are working collaboratively with our excellent team and the project managers to ensure there is no disruption to our services during this work.

“The project will increase the space available to our team that are behind preparing our FunHub products, such as our top-class engineers and technicians. Beyond the customer-associated facilities, the investment is in our people as we are providing a comfortable, modern workplace and environment that caters to their wider needs, that they look forward to working in.”

Director Brian McAreavey added, “The team at Clearhill is what makes Clearhill so great, and we want to thank our staff for their hard work and dedication. We host a daily morning meeting and in addition to operational functions, the new expansion will also offer us more space for hosting training and development workshops for our employees. We have plans to increase our workforce across the next three years and the new space is part of this three-year plan.

“As the retail and leisure industry continues to evolve, so must we and the introduction of bespoke management systems will enhance our ability as a business to serve our clients and customers better and align with our strategy of continuous improvement. This project is a significant step in our journey as a business and as an employer.”

For more information on the roles currently available or the services provided by Clearhill, visit www.clearhill.com